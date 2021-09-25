a new option to succeed Koeman

While Ronald Koeman is more fragile than ever after FC Barcelona’s delicate start to the season and his complicated relationship with Joan Laporta, the leaders of the Catalan club would study different avenues for his possible succession.









The match against Levante scheduled for Sunday in La Liga could be the last for the Dutch technician on the Barça bench. According to information from RMC Sport, several names have been mentioned to succeed him, including that of Oscar Garcia on the occasion of an exceptional meeting. The current Stade de Reims coach would therefore be one of the potential candidates to sit on the Blaugrana bench even if the Reims club will necessarily be opposed to a departure during the season.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the trail to Xavi is far from straightforward. For the moment, the iconic former midfielder of the club is focused on his Al-Sadd club and would like to continue the adventure until the 2022 World Cup. The current situation would not encourage him to return to Barça either. The departure of Lionel Messi has greatly destabilized the locker room, orphan of his playmaker and the current climate is perhaps not the most favorable. Barring any surprise, his comeback to Barcelona will still wait …