After a long forced break, Christophe Maé chooses the South for his return on stage

Singer Christophe Maé’s “Artist life” tour ended after only four dates in March 2020. He resumed the thread of his tour by going on stage in Nice and then in Toulon where we followed his preparations behind the scenes.

It is a return to the life of before, which does not however have quite the same taste as before. In March 2020, the artist Christophe Maé had stopped his tour Artist life after only four dates because of the Covid-19 epidemic. In this month of September 2021, he goes back on stage for the first time. His resumption concert took place in Nice, then it was on the harbor of Toulon that he went on September 16 to set fire to a brand new Zenith, because it was renovated during the health crisis.

When it came time to find his audience, thoughts flocked under his thick hair. Was he going to refuel, while the sanitary pass and the crowd discouraged some from returning to the theaters? “After what we have just gone through, I understand that some are reluctant to go get a concert ticket or the idea of ​​getting back into a room with people. We all need to be re-educated to regain the taste of real life, the life before, this freedom finally“, says the child from Carpentras.









Fortunately, his musical universe did not fly away. “We are in daily connection with music. It is part of our life. After that, it is true that there is still a lack of sharing with the public”, smiles Stefan Filley, pianist backing vocalist of Christophe Maé’s tour.

A few minutes from the concert, the queue at the entrance to the Zénith is huge. The public is there to reconnect with his beloved artist. The room fills up little by little and Christophe Maé slips his last words in front of the France 3 Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur camera. “What really matters to me the most is to take the maximum pleasure by telling me that people take as much as me”.

Christophe Maé will be the sponsor of the International Fair of Marseille, which will be held from September 24 to October 4.