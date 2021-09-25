After Real Madrid, Manchester City want Mbappé “at all costs”

Followed very closely by Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé would now have become the new obsession of the boss of Manchester City.

Still pending since the end of the summer transfer window, the soap opera Kylian Mbappé may be taking a decisive turn. According to information from two British journalists Ian McGarry and Duncan Castles, Sheikh Mansour has made the French his top priority. The Manchester City owner wants to play a nasty trick on Real Madrid and treat himself to the 2018 world champion in January. Frustrated by the aborted transfer of Harry Kane during the last transfer window, the boss of the Citizens would have given carte blanche to his board to bring Mbappé to the Premier League this season.





Sheikh Mansour was very clear: he wants to recruit Kylian Mbappé ” at all costs “. Whether in terms of transfer compensation or contract, Manchester City may be preparing to break records. Neither Real Madrid, nor even PSG will be able to fight with the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates. Pending the opening of the winter transfer window, Kylian Mbappé will meet Manchester City this Tuesday (9 p.m.) at the Parc des Princes on the occasion of the second day of the Champions League.