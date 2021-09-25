Algeria-Morocco, the story of a tumultuous relationship

DECRYPTION – From Western Sahara to border disputes, the escalation of tensions between the two powers of the Maghreb reaches its climax with the closure of the common airspace.

The atmosphere is freezing in the Maghreb. One month after the severance of diplomatic relations with Morocco, Algiers announced on September 23 the closure of the common airspace. No more Algiers-Casablanca flights. From now on, travelers will have to make a detour via Tunis to reach the neighboring country. One more piece in a murderous gear between the two countries, which has already experienced unprecedented acceleration this summer. In mid-July, Algiers recalled its ambassador to Rabat to “consultations with immediate effect», Claiming to have surprised the Moroccan diplomatic representation in New York distributing an official note to the member countries of the non-aligned movement supporting the self-determination of the Kabyle people, a highly sensitive subject for Algeria.

In August, Algeria faces formidable forest fires, causing dozens of deaths. She accuses the autonomists of Kabylia of being at the origin, with the complicity of Morocco. President Tebboune, for what he considers