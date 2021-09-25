ASSE sale: Cold snap for the Cambodian prince

While the AS Saint-Etienne buyout file carried by a Cambodian prince seemed to be unanimous, there may finally be eel under the rock …

Last weekend, the information had given new life to all the supporters of the Greens, in lack of smiles after a failed start to the season on the grounds of L1. Listed last April by Bernard Caïazzo and Roland Romeyer, the Forez club received an interest from a member of the royal family of Cambodia. Except that three days after having formalized his candidacy for the acquisition of ASSE, Norodom Ravichak has still not had the green light to enter the “Data Room”. Indeed, according to L’Equipe, the 47-year-old businessman was put in the waiting room. Quite simply because KPMG, the Anglo-Dutch audit and consulting firm that was commissioned for this sale, did not give him the entry codes. However, the prince’s entourage thought to receive this sesame before the end of this week. But for now, KPMG continues to scrutinize the files forwarded by SAR Ravichak and his Chinese associates, while claiming “More guarantees”.





Ravichak behind Markarian and Terrapin

This first brake call shows that the Cambodian prince’s takeover offer is not as solid as it sounds. Nothing is eliminatory for the moment, as Ravichak will be able to enter Sainté’s Data Room very well in the days to come. Thanks to this, he could have access to confidential data about the club: “Thanks to an in-depth study of fiscal, social, economic, patrimonial and real estate accounting, etc. over the past three years, the takeover candidate obtains a precise diagnosis of the club’s state of health. Prerequisite, for him, in order to transmit a quantified offer to the sellers. Or not “. If he does not get the access codes quickly, the Cambodian will be able to say goodbye to his dream of buying a French club. Considering that at the same time, the two other candidates, namely Olivier Markarian and Terrapin Partners, have already entered the virtual room. In other words, time is running out for Ravichak, especially since Caïazzo and Romeyer still want to sell their shares before the end of the year …