Aston Villa: Desperate Sanson – Football

Transferred for 15.8 million euros by Olympique de Marseille last winter, Morgan Sanson has still not managed to win Aston Villa. After nine months in England, the French midfielder has hardly had the opportunity to play.

Apart from Michy Batshuayi, Andr-Franck Zambo-Anguissa, Giannelli Imbula and Florian Thauvin, no player has brought more money to Olympique de Marseille than Morgan Sanson (27) over the last decade.

After four and a half seasons, the French midfielder was fired for € 15.8million from Aston Villa last winter. A transfer which, for the moment, is not bearing fruit.

Familiar play time

Indeed, the player passed through Montpellier has still not succeeded in winning Birmingham. In nine months in the Kingdom, the former Marseillais has hardly played. Only 333 minutes out of 10 meetings. Moreover, he has never played a game in his entirety since his departure for the Villans. A real failure for the native of Saint-Doulchard, who had not been called by his coach, Dean Smith, for his club’s last 9 outings in the Premier League last season, nor even for 4 of the top 5 current exercise matches due to a knee injury. He was only recalled for the heavy defeat against Chelsea (3-0) on September 11, spending the entire match on the sidelines.

Another month of absence

It was also against these same Blues (defeated at TAB in the League Cup) on Wednesday that Sanson played his first official minutes this season. But again, he couldn’t go to the end of the game. The fault was a new hamstring injury which made him leave the lawn at Stamford Bridge after just 42 minutes, giving up his place Carney Chukwuemeka. An additional physical ppin which will remove him from the field for a month and make him miss the shocks against Manchester United, Tottenham or Arsenal. An inevitably unfortunate setback for a player on whom the British leaders rely a lot. It’s up to him to find the end of the tunnel to get up and finally launch his adventure across the Channel.





