Autumn equinox: why are the leaves falling?





FALL 2021. The summer chapter is closed and we have entered the harvest season. Why do the leaves change color and then fall? And how exactly does the astronomical phenomenon of the equinox unfold?

[Mis à jour le 23 septembre 2021 à 11h54] If the leaves are colored in the fall, turning yellow or orange, before leaving the branches, it is to prepare for winter in the best possible conditions. The trees anticipate the coming cold and concentrate their energy – the sap – in the channels which must above all be preserved and isolate the leaves, which are intended to freeze. The tree is able to create a small “plug” at the base of each petiole, with a little cork. The leaves use their own resources and eventually dehydrate, harden, and then fall … (Read more in our paragraph below).

Since the autumn equinox that occurred this Wednesday, September 22, 2021, the length of the day is equal to that of the night, but it will no longer be the same as winter approaches with longer nights. and shorter sunshine times. Remember that on average, during the fall, we lose in France and in temperate regions 4 minutes of sun each day! A considerable decrease which is not without consequences on the organism … It will be necessary to wait until December 22, date of the winter solstice to see this cycle (finally) stop and that the days begin to lengthen again. .. In the meantime, let yourself be dazzled by landscapes adorned with purple and ocher, pick mushrooms, chestnuts or nuts. Discover these little corners of nature in the colors of autumn:

The arrival of fall seems simple, but it raises many questions when you take a closer look: why does the date of fall not always correspond to a “21” September? How exactly does the astronomical phenomenon of the equinox unfold? Here’s all you need to know about fall.

“The long sobs of the autumn violins hurt my heart with a monotonous languor”. In 2021, the fall equinox, as an astronomical event, officially began on September 22, 2021 at 9:21 p.m. and 3 seconds French time (19:21 in universal time) according to the Institut de Mécanique Céleste et de Calcul des Ephemerides (IMCCE). Autumn then continues as it does every year for three months until the winter solstice.

The equinox is that moment when the Sun crosses the plane of our terrestrial equator. In summary : it is the moment when the sun crosses the zenith of the Equator. At that point, we change the season. The astronomical event therefore closes the summer in the blink of an eye. In the northern hemisphere, it usually occurs between September 21 and 24. But why does fall 2021 fall a “22” and not a “21”? If we are once again numerous to identify the date of the “21” of the month of September as being that of the autumnal equinox, it is not so simple. The date of the transition to autumn corresponds in fact to a very precise moment: the one when the Sun crosses the plane of the equator while passing at the zenith. Scholarly calculations have determined it, carried out by the Institute of Celestial Mechanics and Ephemeris Calculation (IMCCE) hosted by the Paris Observatory since 1998. And as the Earth does not revolve around the sun in exactly 365 days, the D-day can change from year to year.





The date of the autumn equinox precedes the change to winter time by about a month. The first day of autumn also occurs midway between the summer solstice (June 20-21) and the winter solstice (December 20-21). Corn each year the fall equinox takes place on a different date. This is because the Earth revolves around the sun in 365 days, 5 hours and 46 minutes, not exactly 365 days. Most of this shift is corrected by adding February 29 in leap years. Mathematically, the autumn equinoxes can only take place between September 21 (next time in 2092) and September 24 (next time in 2303).

The 2021 fall equinox is for September 22. © sborisov – Fotolia.com

What is the equinox? The word comes from Latin aequinoctium (equal night). Indeed, for us, the most obvious phenomenon of the equinox is that the night and the day have the same duration at this time of the year. At the autumn equinox, the days, which lasted about 16 hours on June 21 in France, have largely lost in length. They will thus shorten until the winter solstice. Why ? Due to the geometry. Indeed, the axis of rotation of the earth is inclined 23.4 ° with respect to the plane of its orbit : our planet “leans” in relation to the sun. The star does not therefore illuminate us in the same way depending on the time of year. In winter, France (for example) receives light only eight hours a day, against double in summer. This determines the behavior of air masses and gives rise to the seasons as we know them in temperate zones.

But do not confuse “equinox” and “solstice”. In astronomy, the solstices correspond to the two times of the year when the sun is furthest from the equator. This corresponds to the maximum (for the summer solstice) or minimum (for the winter solstice) of the day. In other words, this phenomenon is very different from that of the equinoxes and their day and night for equivalent duration!

What is the specific autumn landscape based on, with its “discolored” leaves and bare trees? The leaves actually say goodbye to their sunny green color by momentarily losing chlorophyll in their plant cells. This activating pigment of “green” in fact disappears from its hosts in parallel with decreases in temperature and light. The leaves then turn red, orange, yellow.

As the Huffington Post explains in an entire article dedicated to the subject, trees are already preparing their new look several weeks before the arrival of astronomical autumn (end of September). And if no one seems surprised that each year, they undress and then regain their green habit, the German forester Peter Wohlleben writes, in his enthralling bestseller “The Secret Life of Trees”: “the fall and the annual regrowth of the leaves are a small miracle, because the process implies that the trees have the notion of time”. Science explains the phenomenon as follows, as Sciences et Vie relays: during the winter, the trees are in a state of “dormancy”, but before that, until around the end of October, they first go through a state of transition. called “paradormance” in which its growth slows down, before stopping entirely. The tree also stores sunlight on sunny days, much like fuel for new growth in spring. A bit like a bear anticipating its hibernation by several months.

But that’s not all: still according to the work presented above, “a majority of species [d’arbres] undertake to gradually reduce their water content, and therefore their activity, from the month of July. “Objective: to avoid ingesting too much water too little time before winter, because a surplus of water, by freezing, could crack the tissues of trees. In addition to relying on falling temperatures to detect the beginnings of cold seasons, trees also “count” the days, thanks to sensors on their buds.