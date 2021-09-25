Be careful, a scam promising a gift card of 1,000 euros is circulating on Facebook

A new competition has been circulating for a few days on social networks. It would supposedly allow to win a gift card of 1,000 euros at Decathlon, reports Capital.

It is actually a scam targeting the sports equipment store and aiming to recover the personal data of the victims, warns theUFC-What to Choose. Indeed, the text of the competition evokes the 50th anniversary of the brand, while it is only celebrating its 45th anniversary this year.

Decathlon on the war footing

To participate, the user must enter his information and then share the game with twenty friends on social networks. Of course, no one will gain anything except a very likely fraudulent use of their personal data, warns the association for the defense of consumers.

Informed, Decathlon has warned Internet users. Contacted by UFC-Que Choisir, the brand confirmed to face an increase in this type of scam since the start of Covid-19. “These are scam attempts totally outside Decathlon, which we cannot anticipate,” the company explained. “As soon as we detect [en] one, we are moving as quickly as possible to make it inaccessible. “

To effectively fight against these scams, the government has set up two platforms: Cybermalveillance.gouv.fr and Pharos. They allow you to report if a person has been the victim of a scam and to file a complaint. They also provide advice on how to spot and prevent online scams.