best sci-fi series since Battlestar Galactica

The adaptation of Foundation to a TV series is among the best success stories in sci-fi. Yet adapting this cycle of Isaac Asimov was a huge challenge. The first two episodes are available on September 24, 2021 on Apple TV +. We have the entire season. Spoiler-free review.

How do I subscribe to Apple TV +? Apple TV + is Apple’s video-on-demand service: it costs 4.99 euros per month. Free trial week ago

Foundation (Where Foundation), the new series from Apple TV +, is not only a superb adaptation of the cult work of Isaac Asimov. It is also the best science fiction television series since Battlestar Galactica. This position places her alongside the excellent The Expanse, but it had taken longer to take off, where Foundation got it right from the start.

As a preamble, let’s go back to the origins, that is to say in 1942: it is on this date that the writer Isaac Asimov publishes the very first short story of the cycle of Foundation. Other short stories will follow, gathered in the form of collections, then novels, finally forming a massive work, finishing its publication in 1992 with the death of the author, and marking of its bucket all the SF literature.

Summarize in a synopsis “the story” of Foundation would not make sense: all the juice of the work is to constitute a sort of great future novel, covering not a few decades, but tens of thousands of years. So we can evoke, rather, the premise of the story. Humanity has conquered space and reigns a Galactic Empire (yes, long before Star wars and long before Dune). While it is in its heyday, a mathematician named Hari Seldon predicts, by statistical probabilities, a collapse. This fall will give rise to tens of thousands of years of dark ages, made of violence, of barbarism.

But Hari Seldon also has a solution: if it is not possible to avoid the fall of the Empire, it is possible to significantly reduce the time of the dark ages. To do this, he wants to create a foundation, installed on the planet Terminus, on the outskirts of the worlds. This foundation will be responsible for preserving the knowledge of humanity to allow a rebirth. However, the foundation will have to face “crises”.

Mathematical wonder: the miracle happened

The work of Isaac Asimov is very cerebral, and there is not enough action conducive to a great spectacle: one of the characters, voicing the author on this point, declaims that violence is the last refuge of incompetence. In an era where the SF brought to the screen wants to be spectacular, the challenge is heavy, since we must not sacrifice the essence of the work, but to sink into a purely intellectual adaptation would pose too many barriers.

This is therefore the first success of this adaptation piloted by David S. Goyer: the balance is, on the whole, perfectly well found. Far from being boring, the series Foundation at a captivating pace, twists and turns that take to life, political and human issues which we ardently wish to know the meanders and the outlets. This is the case even during “calm” scenes, like that of the trial, which resembles a theater sequence. The show is also at the rendezvous: the aesthetics are sublime, especially as the paintings are of great diversity. Space travel in this galactic empire of the future is total and grandiose.

Psychohistory relies on the ability to predict the future using probabilities, but it’s not just a narrative tool. Asimov’s vision in Foundation is that of an immoderate love for science and in particular mathematics. A saving rationality, but which is not devoid of spirituality or poetry. And this is where the adaptation comes to the small miracle: the mathematical wonder is there. Dialogues, monologues and soliloquies constitute true lyrical flights on the beauty of mathematics, on the greatness of the Universe, the destiny of humanity. And these moments of poetry are just as captivating as the action.

Marveling at science and math has not surpassed the human dimension, for every great work of SF always speaks, ultimately, of our deep humanity. Foundation is also full of nuanced, interesting and sometimes touching characters. Which, again, was not so won in advance, given the temporality of the work which sometimes requires making certain characters disappear quickly, before one can fully become attached to them. But the series plays with time in order to keep a humanized “red thread”.

Two characters in particular stand out: the emperor (in his “Brother Day” form) and Gaal Dornick, respectively brilliantly embodied by Lee Pace and Lou Llobell.





Chronicles of change and a breath of fresh air

In a recent interview, showrunner David S. Goyer confides in his ambition to read and reread the work he seeks to adapt, until he has grasped the essential ingredients. But he adds that it was necessary, in his eyes, to speak fully to the public of 2021, while retaining the essence of Foundation. It was therefore necessary to move away enormously from the books, without betraying the fundamental point.

This approach has paid off: this balance is exactly what emerges from adaptation. Many, many changes have been made. But, in a way, this makes Asimov’s work even more interesting: its modernization brings a breath of fresh air while highlighting what made Foundation such a brilliant SF story. And isn’t there a form of logic in changing the story of a writer who wanted to be the champion of change and impermanence in his own stories?

Adaptation (fortunately) gives more voice to women

Above all, Asimov’s latent misogyny is brushed aside with the back of his hand. In the first volume of Foundation, no (human) woman intervenes. How could he manage to imagine such a distant and complex future, but without imagining for a second including women, is surprising (although this is consistent with what we know about the sexist behavior of Asimov in conventions). Fortunately, the adaptation is emancipated, and many important characters are heroines – just like other women, not necessarily in the foreground, have their place.

Other important modifications were made, this time concerning the story and its temporal division. The aspect that can be approached most easily without a spoiler is the “genetic lineage”. In the series, the Empire is ruled by Brother Dawn, Brother Day, and Brother Dusk. They are clones of one and the same man, but at different stages of their age – a young version, an adult version, and an elderly version. This ingredient was not present in Asimov’s text. But, paradoxically, this highlights the whole point of Foundation, because the heart of this work addresses political stagnation, thus chronicling change, and even the need for this change in order to avoid the sclerosis of a society becoming its own phantom.

The Empire is collapsing, because it does not evolve, because traditions remain more important than novelty. To do this, the characters adopt, for the most part, a peaceful scientific approach which consists both in preserving knowledge and in making it constantly evolve, raising curiosity and therefore renewal as the engines of society.

This is also the case for the characters transcribed in the television series. Except that the pacifism of the books is less emphasized – the resolution of problems often involves violence and fighting than in the original work. But we will appreciate the moderation of this staging: the production does not fall within the current injunction of the outburst of violence, preserving a minimum of the state of mind of Foundation. On the other hand, the insertion of love scenes and sex scenes is a little less successful: they have a very artificial character and do not fit well into the narration, which makes them quite kitsch.

At any rate, Foundation manages to offer an adaptation that both does honor to the original work, but which emancipates itself from it to offer a breath of fresh air. This balance works wonderfully, producing a series that is philosophical yet human, and as captivating as it is easy to follow. The music of Bear McCreary, admittedly less striking than his composition for Battlestar Galactica, contributes to a complete work, perfectly mastered, and honoring science fiction.

Foundation, is on Apple TV +, a new episode every Friday









In short Foundation, season 1 Indicative score: 5/5 Foundation is not free from faults, but these are very meager in the face of the feat of having succeeded in adapting such an important work of SF … and so difficult to transpose to the screen, a fortiori in 2021. La series manages to both sweep aside the palpable misogyny in the original news, modernize the narrative, while retaining the substantive essence of Foundation. The result is magnificent SF, which manages to amaze us with speeches on science and mathematics, with great reinforcement of sublime spatial and planetary landscapes, and with the help of touching characters. top A sci-fi series that manages to amaze with science and math

A sci-fi series that manages to amaze with science and math Breathtaking aesthetics

Breathtaking aesthetics Philosophical, but human and captivating

Philosophical, but human and captivating Bear McCreary’s music, obviously Ok The love sequences are very artificial

The love sequences are very artificial Violence, even moderate, moves away from Foundation pacifism

Photo credit of the one:

AppleTV +

Share on social media

The continuation in video