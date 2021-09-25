Bourg-Peronnas and Villefranche neck and neck, Bastia-Borgo and the Red Star are not advancing… the results of the 8th day of National

Zapping Foot National TOP 10: The most beautiful jerseys in Ligue 2 2021-2022

Bourg-Péronnas and Villefranche continue their elbow to elbow. This Friday evening, on the occasion of the 8th day of National, the two clubs have consolidated their position as co-leaders. On the lawn of Sète, Bourg-en-Bresse won after a history of penalties and a crazy end to the match. Thanks to a double from its captain Jaques (19th and 26th) from the penalty spot, FCBB01 quickly took the lead, before the local Jarmouni reduced the gap in the same way before the break (38th). Always so impressive, the Bressanne armada added three new goals to its evening (5-2). The reduction in Koffi’s score will not have changed anything (82nd).

Bastia-Borgo and the Red Star are treading water

Bourg-Péronnas thus has the same number of points as Villefranche (18), winner for his part of an Orleans (1-0) quickly reduced to ten after the expulsion of Seba (7th). The Caladois also finished at 10, after the red card received by captain Renaut (81st). Thanks to its success in Saint-Brieuc, Annecy climbs to the third step of the podium. It was not necessary to arrive late in Brittany where Briochin Lavigne went through all the states, author of the opening scoring (3rd) then expelled (16th). As for the visitors, they quickly returned thanks to Spano (5th), before making the difference in the last moments by Kashi (88th, 2-1).

Note the fine operations of Laval at Créteil (1-0), of Cholet against Chambly (2-0) and of Avranches against Boulogne (1-0), all at the foot of the podium. And while Concarneau and Le Mans held each other in check (1-1), Bastia-Borgo and the Red Star suffered the same fate (2-2). Problem: the score does not suit anyone. The Corsicans remain second to last and are still looking for their first victory, while the Ile-de-France residents occupy 15th place, far from their ambitions. The Châteauroux-Sedan meeting will end the day on Monday at 6.30 p.m. In the meantime, check out all the results of Matchday 8 of National below:





Bastia-Borgo – Red Star FC 2 – 2

Sete – Bourg-en-Bresse Peronnas 2 – 5

Cholet – Chambly 2 – 0

Saint Brieuc – Annecy 1 – 2

Creteil – Laval 0 – 1

Villefranche – Orleans 1 – 0

Le Mans – Concarneau 1 – 1

Avranches – Boulogne 1 – 0

Chateauroux – Sedan (Monday, 6.30 p.m.)

