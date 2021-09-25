China intends to put an end to ugly constructions

For the twelfth year in a row, the Chinese architecture site Archcy.com has launched its competition for the ugliest buildings in China. And obviously, there is an embarrassment of choice. From the violin-shaped church, to the hotel evoking matryoshkas in Mongolia, passing by hideous towers, a glass bridge of doubtful taste or a door with five arches at the entrance of a university. Not to mention the odd upturned houses, a German castle in gaudy colors or an art museum for children that could have been created by toddlers.

In a country which continues to urbanize and build at full speed, it is no wonder that in the impressive number of annual constructions, everything is not to be kept. But we have to believe that this good-natured competition, where the public lets off steam on unfortunate achievements, is not necessarily to the liking of the authorities. In recent years, they have been concerned with the architectural quality of constructions and intend to regulate this point more strictly. As early as 2014, President Xi Jinping condemned certain abuses and indicated his desire for regulation in this area.





“Appropriate” achievements

Since 2020, a circular banning buildings over 500 meters high has been published as well as the outright plagiarism of existing buildings. This year, this text was reinforced by a public document specifying that the construction of “awful” buildings is now “strictly prohibited” which will have to give way to “suitable, economical, ecological and beautiful” constructions. An entire program. The country is considering, as is already the case in many Western countries, to appoint a chief architect for each city. It could also set up a system of evaluating architects that would result in a blacklist of bad students who do not comply with government guidelines. And from a more nationalist point of view, the authorities are now encouraging projects that “highlight Chinese characteristics” and intend to act more firmly in the face of the destruction of historic buildings.