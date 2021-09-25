Chocolate, bras and covid vaccine: a best of attacks health “Fake News”

No bras do not give cancer, but yes vaccines anti-Covid are effective: Inserm scrutinizes received ideas, infox and beliefs around the health in a general public work to be published at the end of September.

“Is snail slime really effective against osteoarthritis?”

Divided into chapters (women, mental health, food, brain, HIV, addictions, covid …), dozens of topics are explored with pedagogy (and a little humor): who has never dreamed of understanding what the “molecular scissors“who won a Nobel Prize for a French woman and an American woman in 2020?

Title “Fake Health News“, the book also tackles much more down to earth subjects:”Dark chocolate, better than milk chocolate?” (not really), “Video games make you addicted?” (not necessarily).

Or futuristic: “Intelligent robots in the hospital?“(a little only). Or downright unusual:”Is snail slime really effective against osteoarthritis?” (Unfortunately no).





On the menu, reassuring information (no, the IUD does not make you sterile; but, yes, the flair of dogs can detect tumors) but also disappointments: “to believe that one can do all the excess and that it is enough to take an herbal tea, a lemon juice, to fast for twenty-four hours or to sweat in a sauna to make disappear all the toxins and accumulated waste is illusory“.

“Give the floor back to science”

If it also emphasizes that beauty creams are not used much, the book deals with much more controversial subjects, such as cell phone waves, or certain dietary fashions, at best useless, at worst dangerous, such as “raw food“(eat raw) or fast.

Between remedies from grandmothers, pseudo-sciences and charlatanism, disinformation around health and disease is old, but social networks and covid have made it ubiquitous.

From vaccines to the origins of covid, an entire chapter is devoted to the pandemic. Faced with the flood, the ambition of the book — 280 pages to be published on September 30 at Recherches Midi — is to “give the floor back to science“, writes Gilles Bloch, the president of the public institution dedicated to medical research.