Corrèze: the nutritional application Yuka condemned in front of a delicatessen manufacturer

It is a new condemnation that hits Yuka. After decisions rendered last week in Aix-en-Provence and at the end of May in Paris, the application which provides nutritional information on food products was condemned this time by the commercial court of Brive for “unfair and deceptive commercial practices” and “disparagement in the dissemination of information”.

The latter ordered the application to remove, under financial penalty, the assessment “high risk” attributed to the additives E250 (sodium nitrite) and E252 (potassium nitrite) used in the manufacture of Mont de la Coste products, marketed under the L’Auvernou brand. It should also delete any mention specifying that these additives are carcinogenic.

Yuka was also ordered to pay 20,000 euros in damages for moral prejudice to Mont de la Coste. The manufacturer, however, claimed 150,000 at the hearing on June 25. Several of his requests were also unsuccessful.

As the court had already decided in the Aix-en-Provence case against the manufacturer ABC Industrie, Yuka will be able to continue to classify in “Red” and qualify as “Wrong” sausages from the L’Auvernou brand. In addition, like what had been decided at the end of May before the Paris Commercial Court, the Brivist consular chamber prohibited Yuka “to operate a direct link” between a petition aiming to ban the addition of nitrites or nitrates in delicatessen products and the application sheets relating to the latter.