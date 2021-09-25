Cryptocurrencies: China considers all transactions illegal

Beijing is still tightening the screw regarding the use of cryptocurrencies on Chinese territory. This time, all exchanges are considered illegal and foreign platforms will no longer be able to offer their services in the country.

The central bank of China (BPC) ruled illegal, Friday, September 24, 2021, all cryptocurrency transactions and assured in a “notice” that it would tackle activities related to these exchanges in the country. It is also preparing to prohibit foreign exchanges from the possibility of offering their services in China, but also financial institutions, payment companies and the Internet from facilitating exchanges in cryptocurrencies. The organization emphasizes in particular that bitcoin, ethereum and stablecoins do not have the same legal status as the country’s legal tender, the yuan. Beijing will also strengthen its surveillance of cryptocurrency activities in the country, in particular to prevent “Risks of speculation in virtual currency transactions”.

In fact, China has already announced similar bans several times in recent years. The announcements made this year are mainly intended to reaffirm Beijing’s anti-crypto positioning.





China accuses cryptocurrencies of promoting money laundering, fraud and pyramid schemes. This year, Beijing had already tightened the screws on cryptocurrency exchanges on its territory, with the ban on financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services, but also strict measures against mining. It should also be remembered that China is testing a digital yuan with the particular aim of eventually competing with the dollar in international trade. The government is also taking particularly restrictive measures on its technology sector in a more comprehensive manner, with a view to regaining control over the data of its citizens and its financial system.

After the various announcements of the BPC Friday, September 24, the prices of the majority of cryptocurrencies marked declines. Bitcoin’s, for example, went from around $ 45,000 to around $ 42,000 on Friday morning. A decrease which probably reflects sales from short-term investors.

