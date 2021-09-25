Dance with the stars: Lola Dubini eliminated

DANCE WITH THE STARS 2021. The second premium of DALS 11 is broadcast this Friday, September 24, 2021. Lola Dubini is eliminated after the face to face

While Tayc and Dita Von Teese are guaranteed to return next week, Michou and Gérémy Crédeville obtained 20 and 15 points respectively in the compulsory figure test, which placed them in third and fourth position in the standings and took them automatically qualified. Aurélie Pons and Lola Dubini faced Vaimala Chaves head to head. The former miss was able to convince the public when Aurélie Pons managed to attract the good graces of the jury. Lola Dubini is therefore eliminated

09/24/21 – 23:41 – A very emotional bonus END OF LIVE The evening was rich in twists and turns. Viewers and jurors alike thought they had seen it all after Bilal Hassani’s breathtaking performance last week, but this week has gone even further by granting immunity to not one but two candidates: Tayc and Dita Von Teese. The former Miss France Vaimalama Chaves helped in spite of herself to make the suspense last since she remained in the hot seat throughout the show to finally be saved in extremis by the public. It is finally Lola Dubini who leaves the competition, the comedian will not have finally succeeded in convincing despite his complicity with his partner Joel Luzolo.

09/24/21 – 23:40 – Vaimalama saved by the public, Lola eliminated Lola Dubini accompanied by Joel Luzolo did not convince the jury or the public. The adventure stops there for the comedian. The 7 other candidates and their partners will come back next week for the rest of the competition which will take place live! Tayc and Dita Von Teese are the big winners of the evening since they directly won immunity. Gérémy Crédeville and Michou were pleasantly surprised during the imposed figure and therefore qualified without going face to face.

09/24/21 – 23:32 – Who will win on the imposed figure? The 4 couples have just presented their imposed figures. The candidates are not giving up and all hope to escape the face-to-face encounter with Vaimalama Chaves. Michou wins 20 points, Gérémy wins 15 points, Aurélie wins 10 points and Lola wins 5 points. These last two must therefore face face to face.

09/24/21 – 11:20 pm – Two qualified duets, one duo in the hot seat Tayc and Dita Von Teese have won immunity and are therefore directly qualified for the next show which will be broadcast live next week. Gérémy Crédeville, Aurélie Pons, Michou and Lola Dubini will now face each other during the compulsory figure test. The two losers will face Vaimalama for a final head-to-head. The former miss did not succeed in convincing and will have to give everything if she does not want to be eliminated.

09/24/21 – 23:13 – Chris Marques descends Lola Dubini Lola Dubini is a comedian and not a dancer. The challenge for her will be to let go and enter into the seductive relationship demanded by the chacha. The artist says he has agreed to join the cast of Dance with the stars to gain confidence in his body. The complicity is obvious with her dancer and Jean-Paul, François and Deniska are quite enthusiastic but Chris shoots it down.

09/24/21 – 23:00 – Michou misses his performance Michou was not starting very well since he did not know anything about the world of dance. Unfortunately, the miracle did not happen and the Youtubeur was overwhelmed by stage fright. The good news is that the 19-year-old is bursting with excitement. Motivated and full of good will, he can only improve. He only got 21 points, but narrowly avoided the hot seat thanks to Chris.



09/24/21 – 22:39 – Michou against Wejdene Michou, the Youtubeur of 19 is very close to another candidate of Dance with the stars, Wejdene. If these celebrities are not officially in a relationship, the two Youtube stars love to play on the ambiguity. Good child competition between friends or real challenge, the rest of the game will tell us. In the meantime it is not won for the Youtubeur who does not know anything about dance and does not even know what a foxtrot, a dance which is nevertheless world famous.

09/24/21 – 22:29 – 4 new buzzes for Dita Von Teese After Pamela Anderson, Dancing with the Stars, once again welcomes an international celebrity. Dita Von Teese is famous for her sexy acts and burlesque dances. If the dancer was worried about losing her credibility by competing against other dancers in a competition, she won all 4 buzzs without difficulty and ensured immunity.

09/24/21 – 22:18 – Gérémy Crédeville gives everything and it works If the comedian is a former sports coach, dancing is not his thing. But this challenge fanatic wanted to try something new, reveal a more authentic side of his personality and give a good image of the people of the North, as he tells the magazine “The voice of the North“. He surprises positively by his inspiration and his seriousness. He obtains a score of 25 and avoids the hot seat.

09/24/21 – 22:09 – Vaimalama Chaves on the hot seat Despite overwhelming enthusiasm and a lot of goodwill, Vaimalama failed to convince the jury. If the 4 jurors recognize certain qualities in her, the singer barely obtains the average and therefore dislodges Aurélie from the hot seat. The evening is not over and the former miss is far from being the only amateur dancer, so anything is still possible.

09/24/21 – 21:55 – Vaimalama Chaves plays the enthusiasm Modern Miss, the singer refuses to respect the fixed codes that are generally imposed on misses. Adept of the body positive, the singer advocates self-acceptance. Despite his enthusiasm, the exercise may prove to be more difficult than expected. Not necessarily very comfortable on a dance floor, the last arrival of the cast, the tension gradually rises, but Vaimalama Chaves can count on her partner to guide her.

09/24/21 – 21:41 – 4 immunity buzz for Tayc and Fauve Tayc was known as a singer, he reveals his dancing skills this evening. He dances, he plays, he smiles, and transmits an incredible energy. The alchemy with his partner is total and seduces the jury as well as the viewers. The duo qualify directly and therefore secure their place in the second round next week. Tayc and Fauve will be able to relax for the rest of the bounty.

24/09/21 – 21:36 – Fauve puts his title back on the line with Tayc Fauve Hautot is a dancer who is used to competitions. She won her first title in 2001 when she was crowned junior French champion. She dances for artists and television shows before joining the Dance with the stars adventure. Dancers, juror, the artist is one of the main characters of the show. She won the competition twice, in 2012 with Emmanuel Moire and in 2019 with Sami El Gueddari.

09/24/21 – 9:33 pm – Aurélie Pons: the fall that doesn’t hurt It started well for Aurélie who managed to seduce thanks to an accomplice tango. The dance ends with a fall that does not seem to bother the jurors at all. Everyone agrees that the young actress has great potential despite a few things to work on. The duo obtained 27 points, a good score for a very first performance.

