Daniel Craig will “probably be jealous” of next James Bond performer

The “Die Can Wait” crew was a guest on the set of “The Graham Norton Show”, which aired on BBC Two television on Friday.

The actors of “Die can wait” were invited on the set of the British show “The Graham Norton Show” Friday. The interpreter of James Bond, Daniel Craig, was accompanied by Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynchon and Rami Malek. Asked about his experience as the performer of the world’s most famous spy, Daniel Craig said he was “very lucky to have been able to play this role”, whether “for his professional career” but also for his “private life”.

Playing 007 “will miss me,” the 53-year-old British actor said, before adding jokingly: “I’ll probably be incredibly jealous when the new actor takes over!”





Ed Sheeran, performer of the next 007 theme?

Daniel Craig added that he felt “depressed” after finishing filming “Specter,” released in 2015, and revealed that he was “really happy” to be able to shoot “Die Can Wait”. “At the end of ‘Specter’ I was very disappointed with everything and thought the adventure was over, but I’m really, really happy that I had the opportunity to come back and make this last movie,” he continued. A video of Daniel Craig bidding farewell to the film crew of the 25th James Bond film recently surfaced on social media.

Also a guest on the show which will air on BBC Two television on Friday, Ed Sheeran performed his new song “Shivers”. The presenter couldn’t help but ask him if he had been contacted to perform the theme for one of 007’s films. The British artist said that “there had been discussions”, but that ” it had taken a different direction ”. “I will always be up for it and I have lots of ideas,” he concluded.

“Dying can wait” will be screened in French cinemas from October 6.