Departure of Angela Merkel: “Germany has changed completely in 16 years”, analyzes a political scientist

INTERVIEW – Angela Merkel will soon be stepping down as Chancellor. Paul Maurice, political scientist specializing in Germany and researcher at IFRI, returns for LCI on the exceptional longevity of the leader of the CDU and the indelible mark she leaves in her country.

A page is turning in Germany. After 16 years at the head of the country, Angela Merkel is preparing to leave power after 16 years with popularity at the zenith, but without having prepared her succession. Coalition negotiations could take several weeks. The leader of the CDU leaves behind a country in excellent economic health, where unemployment and debt are at their lowest.

All the info on

Contacted by LCI, Paul Maurice, researcher at Ifri’s Franco-German Relations Study Committee (Cerfa), deciphers the secret of the longevity of the first German woman chancellor.

LCI: How did Angela Merkel manage to stay in power for 16 years? Paul Maurice: A conjunction of different things. First and foremost, these are successful years in office. In the early 2000s, Germany was the sick country of Europe. She was experiencing economic and budgetary problems. Today, it is the continent’s leading economic power. Voters are grateful, even though she was able to benefit from the work of her predecessor, Gerhard Schröder, and in particular from her labor law reform. The leader also showed, even if she was not very enterprising on the investments, that she knew to be a good manager. Budgetary orthodoxy (fact, for a state, not to spend more than its revenues allow, Editor’s note) and the zero deficit reassured German voters. This made it possible to consolidate public finances. For the rest, she is seen more as someone who manages crises well rather than someone who anticipates them. It gives him a form of popularity. Enough to also leave a few small caveats to its balance sheet …

The east / west differential was still very strong at the start of the 2000s. Today, it is in the process of being bridged. – Paul Maurice, political scientist

The one who is sometimes nicknamed the “Mutti” (mother of the nation in German, Editor’s note) never suffered from a form of attrition of power? To begin with, the term “Mutti” is quite ambiguous and should be handled with care. It has often been used by her detractors, to relate her to her status as a woman. There is also something quite mocking, considering that she has no children. Beyond that, Angela Merkel’s party, the CDU, made “only” 33% in 2017 while four years earlier it was 40%. He also suffered electoral setbacks in 2018, during the Landers elections. Angela Merkel even had to resign from the presidency of the party she had occupied since 2000. There was therefore a form of attrition of power, of protest. But everything is relative compared to other European leaders, especially since it only happened at the time of the 4th mandate. In addition, the leader was helped by the political stability of Germany. In general, the German chancellors still remain in power for quite a long time, like Helmut Kohl for example (also 16 years old). The governing parties are generally recognized as competent. Unless you take some really very unpopular measures, there is also some form of exit bonus. All of this can be explained in particular by the federal nature of the German state. Many themes are thus not mentioned during the campaign for the legislative elections, because they fall within the competence of the Landers. This allows the subjects of discontent to be dispersed a little and, in a way, to shift the responsibility.

What trace will Angela Merkel leave? There is a before and an after Angela Merkel, because Germany has completely changed in sixteen years. There is as much time that has elapsed between the country’s reunification and taking office, as between taking office and today. The east / west differential was still very strong at the start of the 2000s. Today, it is in the process of being bridged. Internationally, Germany has remained on its traditional line, that is to say very Atlanticist and “pro-NATO”. However, it is now a leading commercial and economic power.

Read also German elections: who are the three candidates to succeed Angela Merkel?

For the last time, Emmanuel Macron receives Angela Merkel at the Élysée

If we were to retain only one highlight of these 16 years of mandates? This would be the reception of thousands of refugees in 2015. This is the most important measure, because it is certainly the most thoughtful, the most personal, the most humanistic. Demographically, that also made sense. This is both an extremely positive thing, for which Angela Merkel is thanked, and, at the same time, a moment that crystallized German political life. It is by relying on this theme that, for example, the far right was able to enter parliament in 2017. A pivotal moment, quite ambivalent and therefore fascinating.

Interview by Maxence GEVIN

On the same subject

The most read articles RELIVE – “Dance with the stars”: singer Lola Dubini is eliminated from her first premium Covid-19: the health situation is deteriorating in Guyana, all indicators turn red LIVE – Covid-19: hospitalizations down 12% over one week “Since my vaccine, I have had a hard time”: Jérémy Chardy takes a break These banks that are hunting down ELPs

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.