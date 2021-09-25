Donald Trump’s relatives summoned before the congressional commission of inquiry

What were Donald Trump’s actions and actions on the day of the Capitol storm? Four members of the close entourage of the former president of the United States received Thursday a summons to appear before a parliamentary commission of inquiry to shed light on this issue.

The noose is tightening around the Republican billionaire, accused of being directly responsible for the deadly attack on the seat of the United States Congress in Washington on January 6. This commission, which Mr. Trump has in the past called“Highly biased”, is particularly interested in Mark Meadows, at the time chief of staff of the 45e President of the United States.

“It would appear that you were with or near President Trump on January 6, that you had communications with the President and others on January 6 regarding the events on Capitol Hill.”, details the elected Democrat Bennie Thompson (Mississippi), who directs the work of the commission, in a letter addressed to Mr. Meadows.





Hearing in October

One of the president’s close advisers, Dan Scavino, is believed to have stood alongside Mr. Trump on January 5 in a discussion of how to convince members of Congress not to certify Joe’s election Biden. It was this certification session that supporters of Mr. Trump had tried to disrupt, after having gathered by the thousands outside the White House to listen to whoever was still president.

Several hundred of them, crying fraud in the presidential election of November 2020, won by Mr. Biden, had forced the entry of the Capitol. Five people had died on that day.

Steve Bannon, former adviser to Mr. Trump, who allegedly said the day before the assault that everything was fine “To go into a spin” the next day, is also summoned to appear before Congress, as is Kashyap Patel, another stalwart of the former president. The commission demands that the four men provide a set of documents by October 7 and testify before Congress the following week.

