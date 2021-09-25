Edf (f): Thiney cardboard Deacon

Like many French internationals, Gaëtane Thiney is in open conflict with Corinne Deacon. The striker passed by Juvisy did not hesitate to hit the blue coach, who has not called him since November 2019.

“Did I give up on the France team? No, I put aside the logic of Deacon. I have a delicate position because I work for the FFF and I cannot say all I think … But there is no logic in what has been done for a long time. Me, I lived the France team that I wanted to live, and it was extraordinary. is now done more harm than anything else, “said the 35-year-old player for the French Morning site.





“Corinne Deacon took off the armband from Wendie (Renard) before giving him back these days … No really, if someone can explain to me because I no longer understand anything. Well, yes, what I understand, c is that there is now a lot of money in women’s football and probably very comfortable salaries to be made. It is therefore a question of doing everything to keep your place, at all costs, for as long as possible and no matter what the means, ”added Thiney.

