Emma Mackey: “I was afraid to be associated only with my character of Sex Education”

She plays the rebellious and tortured high school girls with so much conviction in the cult series Sex Education – whose third season began on September 17 on Netflix – that one would almost forget that Emma Mackey is 25 years old. On the other hand, we had no doubts about her range as an actress, which she enriches in the cinema with a free, strong, independent character. In Eiffel, it infuses what it takes of modernity to Adrienne, romantic and avant-garde woman who would have inspired the famous engineer to create his mythical tower. Born in Le Mans – French father, British mother – but living in England for seven years, the actress is making her first foray into French cinema with this blockbuster. Certainly not the last.

Did you expect to play in France, when Eiffel arrived ?

Of course, this country is half of me! But I especially vibrated for this story, for this impossible love and for my character, which we see growing and evolving. But it was also dizzying: you had to live up to the ambition of the project and what it implies.

That is to say ?

With a film of this magnitude, the spotlight is on what you do and say. And while expressing myself through a character doesn’t scare me, speaking on my behalf isn’t that easy.





How was your vocation as an actress born?

As a child, I was discreet at school, but at home I did the show for the family. Which, on the English side, loved the arts: we read in English, we listened to the BBC, my mother and my grandparents did amateur theater … I loved Emma Thompson, to whom I believe I owe my first name, and from the France where I lived, I looked at England as a paradise, through a pink filter. When I moved there to study literature at Leeds University, I met people who were targeting the conservatory and followed them to London. My teacher then recommended me to my agent, who signed me up for castings. After six months, Sex Education was coming.

How has the show changed your life?

All in all, but I only realized it recently. I finally had the time to settle down and everything came back to me like a boomerang, the anxieties in particular. Even though I love this series, I could have been afraid of only being associated with my character, Maeve, that I would only be offered teenage roles. I was wrong.

What are your aspirations today?

When I have more experience, I would like to carry a project from start to finish. Writing and directing is having control over what you want to tell. I aspire to other roles as strong as Maeve, Adrienne or Emily Brontë, whom I embodied in an upcoming biopic of Frances O’Connor. I don’t want female satellite roles that only exist through others.

French female directors inspire you?

Maïwenn, whose quest for truth I admire.

And do you plan to come back to live in France?

Actively. At the moment, it would reassure me to be on a continent. And then, I have film projects here.

Eiffel, by Martin Bourboulon. Released October 13.