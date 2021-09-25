Fabrice Luchini curls the left on the set of C to you

Invited on the set of C à vous Friday, September 24, 2021 to discuss his various artistic news, Fabrice Luchini took the opportunity to push a huge rant against the left.

Talented actor, whether in theater or cinema, Fabrice Luchini is also a regular at television studios, where each of its passages remain engraved in the annals of the small screen. It’s on the set of the show C to you, presented by Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine on France 5, which the actor decided to visit on Friday, September 24, 2021, in order to to discuss its various theatrical news. Asked by the host and her columnists on many subjects, such as the debate between Eric Zemmour and Jean-luc Mélenchon, Fabrice Luchini took the opportunity to say all the bad things he thought of the left.

“I have no hope in the revolution, I don’t want everything to be destroyed“, launched the actor by way of introduction.”I don’t have the genius of people on the left. Gilles Deleuze said: ‘To be on the right is to open your door and look at your little landing. To be on the left is to open your door and see the world‘. But I don’t have this intellectual superiority. I take care of my bearing modestly because I want to eat humans“, added Fabrice Luchini, before suddenly raising the tone.”All the people on the left that I saw in my life did not make me dream. They had the same reflexes with the bartenders. They were as abject in their daily life as the right“, insisted on the one who recently provided hilarious advice to the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran.

Fabrice Luchini on the left: “They speak very badly to people”

Subsequently, the right also took for his rank. “The right, I left the Ile de Ré because I no longer supported their arrogance“, launched the actor, before returning to the charge on the left.”But when I saw the left retreating into the superiority of the good, but it does not go at all. They speak very badly to people. When you’re on the left, it’s like when you’re a Christian, you have to be exceptional, you are condemned. You can’t live in rue guynemer (in the 6th arrondissement of Paris, editor’s note) and being on the left is not possible“, said Fabrice Luchini, before finally concluding: “It’s my stubborn side“.

