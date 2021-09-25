for entrepreneurs, it’s thanks to Angela Merkel

With its 228 employees and its cutting-edge technology, Kern-Mikrotechnik in Bavaria is the typical example of the German “mittelstand”: a pillar of the economy, 50 million euros in turnover. In the 15,000 square meter workshop, the huge red machines – the company’s color – manufacture electronic components. “These are high precision devices, describes an employee. We prepares parts that are used in many areas; medicine, automotive, watchmaking … And we ship them all over the world. “

The company generates three quarters of its turnover abroad. First market, the United States. Kern even opened a branch in Chicago. Sales are booming, the company benefits in particular from the good image of German products, thanks to the famous “made in Germany” label.“For us, this is an undeniable advantage, explains Annette Jansen, who heads the US office. Made in Germany opens doors and helps in negotiations. It is a guarantee of quality. “





“Mrs Merkel has done a lot for us by talking about German products during her travels, assures Anette Jansen. For example, we have the German-American Chamber of Commerce in Chicago, funded by the German government, which helps us a lot to defend our products “, is satisfied the director of the American office.

In his glass-fronted office, the young boss of the company, Simon Eickholt, who says to himself “absolute fan” Angela Merkel, however, is not completely satisfied. Despite the green indicators, the CEO is worried about the labor shortage, fierce Chinese competition and the delay in digital technology and the development of infrastructure, sometimes even basic. “Every year, we suffer from 5 to 10 power cuts. For us, it is a disaster, because each failure costs us 30,000 to 50,000 euros because of the stoppage of the machines”, deplores the business manager.









“To be efficient, we need a good telephone network and a normal supply of electricity. Otherwise, we are less competitive, worries Simon Eickholt. We have the impression that policies do not provide a solution and we have to fend for ourselves. “ The boss therefore hopes that the Chancellor’s successor will make the necessary investments to upgrade infrastructure, and allow Germany to maintain its position as the leading European economic power.