For Erdogan, “things started badly” between Turkey and Biden

Relations with US President Joe Biden “did not start wellTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday (September 23) to Turkish media, referring to the F-35 fighter jets from which his country was dismissed.

“My wish is to have friendly and not hostile relations (with the United States). But the course of things, between two NATO allies, is not currently auspicious»Lamented Erdogan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to the state agency Anadolu.

“The F-35s were not delivered to us“

“I worked well with (President George W) Bush, the son. I have worked well with (Barack) Obama and (Donald) Trump. But I can’t say we started well with Biden», He insisted. Erdogan returned in particular to the issue of American F-35 fighter jets, of which Turkey had ordered a hundred copies before being dismissed for having bought Russian S-400 missiles. “We bought the F-35s, paid $ 1.4 billion and the F-35s weren’t delivered to us” he said.





“For us, the S-400 (Russian missile) case is settled. It is not possible to reverse. The United States must understand this well (…) We as Turkey are honest but the United States unfortunately was not and is not.», He continued. “We are moving forward (…) We will knock on other doors” : “Turkey buys what it takes for its defense“, He warned.

Moreover, considering the new situation in Afghanistan, created by the withdrawal of American forces and the arrival of the Taliban to power, the Turkish head of state considered that “the United States must pay the price”In the event of a mass exodus of Afghans. “Where are these refugees going to go now? It is unthinkable that Turkey opens its doors and accepts them. This is not a corridor open to us», He hammered.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan regularly argues that his country of 84 million people already hosts five million migrants and refugees, including about 3.7 million from Syria and up to 420,000 Afghans.