French Days: The new Samsung Galaxy A22 smartphone below 200 euros!

Samsung’s strength lies in offering us many different models every year to cover all uses and all budgets. Released barely two months ago, the Galaxy A22 is already on sale during the French Days.

Although it lost its place as the world number one seller of phones to Xiaomi this summer, Samsung is not giving up its strategy and continues to decline its ranges in multiple different copies to cover all or part of the market and expectations. Because if everyone knows the S series, we must not forget that the vast majority of smartphone sales are in the entry-level or mid-range, that is to say on phones less than 300 euros.

The Galaxy A range tries to cover both the entry and the mid-range with its low price, € 219 starting price, and its balanced characteristics. Note that this model also exists in a 5G version for the modest sum of € 259 but that it does not yet benefit from a promotion.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G, a well-balanced smartphone

In this segment of the market, smartphones between 200 and 300 euros, competition from Chinese neighbors is also extremely strong with Xiaomi / Redmi, Realme, Vivo or even OnePlus which is back in the race. Standing out from the crowd is therefore no easy task, but Samsung and its Galaxy A22 have serious arguments to make.

First of all, and we don’t put it so often as a main argument, its autonomy! Thanks to his 6.4 inch Super Amoled screen with a 90Hz refresh rate perfectly well calibrated, all coupled with a large 5000 mAh battery, we get a quite breathtaking autonomy of more than 30 hours in use, which will allow it to last two to three days without being recharged. Not insignificant comfort at the time when very powerful smartphones struggled to last a whole day.





On the performance side, the Galaxy A22 is equipped with a SoC MediaTek Helio G80 coupled to 4 GB of ram, which is quite consistent for a phone at this price point. If the navigation is smooth and hassle-free, on the other hand, it will be necessary to forget the games a little too greedy such as Fortnite.

No miracle either on the photo side, despite a module of 4 devices on the back including one 48 Mpx main sensor, it remains quite correct during the day but you will have to forget the night photos or the big zooms. Video side not 4K but Full HD at 30 fps. Largely sufficient in most cases.

Finally we note the presence of a NFC chip, a rare thing in this price range, a microSD port to increase the memory (64GB only basic) and the sacrosanct 3.5mm jack port for wired headphones.

Released this summer for € 219, the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G is now available for € 199 at Boulanger or Darty.

