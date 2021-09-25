from honeymoons to nervous breakdowns

STORY – In sixteen years at the head of Germany, the Chancellor has shared the European stage with four French presidents. In the face of the storms that shook the Old Continent, relations have often become strained, before reaching a point of equilibrium … swept away by alternations in France.

Manly friendship, gargantuan meals punctuated by great bursts of laughter from Gerhard Schröder – the accomplice of the 2003 “no” to the invasion of Iraq against the United States – surprise calls on his wife’s cellphone Doris… All this flies away overnight for Jacques Chirac with Angela Merkel’s victory in the legislative elections of September 2005. The atmosphere promises to be rather lukewarm with Helmut Kohl’s “Mädchen” (kid) emerging from the ‘Est, convinced Atlanticist and who spoke in favor of the American intervention in Iraq. But the charm of the French president, who is completing his second term and a long political career, allows the ice to be broken.

With the experienced Head of State, the Chancellor is learning about a Franco-German couple which is by no means obvious to her, she is so attracted by the liberalism of England. However, in times of crisis, which will mark her sixteenth year at the head of Germany, she will be able to rely on the four presidents