Funeral of René Malleville: Stéphane Tapie discreet among the anonymous for a last tribute

René Malleville’s funeral was held in Marseille on Friday, September 24. The family and supporters of OM were present in droves for a final farewell to the emblematic figure of the Marseille football club. Among them, Stéphane Tapie who posted a symbolic image on Instagram.
Relatives of René Malleville say a last goodbye to him. The supporters of Olympique de Marseille and the family of the deceased gathered Friday, September 24 in Marseille for his funeral. The newspaper Provence was present at the ceremony open to the public, in the parish of Saint-Miter, in the 13th arrondissement in Marseille. Hundreds of people responded, including a familiar face: that of Stephane Tapie. The son of Bernard Tapie, who is none other than the former owner of Olympique de Marseille, paid a vibrant tribute to René Malleville on Instagram, posting a photo of a blue and white jersey and of the 1993 Champions League trophy, moose replica. “Have a nice trip, Uncle”, he wrote quite simply, Friday, September 24 on Instagram.
OM player Alvaro Gonzalez paid tribute to him on social networks through a video: “Hello friends, this is another hard and sad note for OM, for all the supporters and the players too. I want to send a message of support to the family, to the supporters, to all those who are injured and to the hospital. It is a very, very sad day for us.” René Malleville fought for a long time against the disease, in vain.
A jersey signed by OM players
The mayor Benoît Payan as well as his first assistant Michele Rubirola were present at the funeral. René Mallevile will be buried in the Saint-Pierre cemetery, in the 5th arrondissement of Marseille. OM was represented by its communications director Jacques Cardoze. Absent due to training, the players also paid tribute to his memory by dedicating the OM 2021-2022 jersey visible on the photo of Stephane Tapie. A nice farewell to “Nene”.
Her picture was all over the church
Funeral for René Malleville in the church of Saint-Miter, Marseille, September 24, 2021.
Funeral of René Malleville in the church of Saint-Miter in the presence of Benoit Payen Mayor of Marseille and Michèle Rubirola former Mayor of Marseille. September 24, 2021.
Funeral of René Malleville in the church of Saint-Miter in the presence of Benoit Payen Mayor of Marseille and Michèle Rubirola former Mayor of Marseille. September 24, 2021.
Funeral of René Malleville in the church of Saint-Miter in the presence of Benoit Payen Mayor of Marseille and Michèle Rubirola former Mayor of Marseille. September 24, 2021.
René Malleville died on September 19, 2021
Stéphane Tapie paid him a discreet tribute
He was an OM supporter
He died of the disease
The funeral took place at the parish of Saint-Miter (13th arrondissement) in Marseille
Relatives and fans of OM came to honor his memory
The church was too small to accommodate everyone
René Malleville had joined the team of columnists of TPMP
René Malleville was 73 years old
Exchange between Cyril Hanouna and René Malleville
Stéphane Tapie is also a fervent supporter of OM
Bernard and Stéphane Tapie in Vivement Dimanche
Bernard Tapie fights cancer
Maxime Gueny, Tiffany Bonvoisin, René Malleville, Isabelle Morini-Bosc and Gilles Verdez on C8 Live on November 12, 2020 with a virtual audience
Recording of the show “La Grande Rassrah Live”, presented by C. Hanouna and broadcast on C8 Live on November 12, 2020 with a virtual audience