Gad Elmaleh bewitched, his surprising links with Sarah Knafo, “the darling” of Eric Zemmour

Officially single since his breakup with Charlotte Casiraghi, the daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco, Gad Elmaleh seems to be one of the personalities bewitched by his attractive brunette.

In any case, the comedian currently on tour with his tour “D’ailleurs” is one of the personalities “invited” on his private Instagram account.

The talented artist is not the only one, as the magazine “Paris Match” reminds us, which reveals a little more about her personality, by distributing superb intimate photos on which we discover her in particular in the middle of a swim with Eric Zemmour, however married and father of three children. A marital crisis in perspective.

Bewitching, the advisor of the controversial CNews prides herself in front of her relatives “to exchange with the businessman Richard Attias”, the husband of Cécilia, the ex-wife of Nicolas Sarkozy. She would also be close to billionaire Xavier Niel, the boss of Free. The audacity of the young enarque amuses him, he confides, specifying that she does not ask him for services or connections, just structured, subtle exchanges ”.





Gad Elmaleh does not share Eric Zemmour’s convictions at all, and Emmanuel Macron could inspire him since he would stick perfectly to the character of Blond, his famous stetch, explained Pierre Lescure on the set of ‘C to you’.

“The blond is perfect, from his sandwich the mayonnaise never flows, the tomatoes never come out between the two slices of bread, he is perfect in every way (…)”, he said, speaking of Brigitte’s husband. Macron.

This statement was confirmed by Nicolas Domenach and Maurice Szafran, who have just released a book on Emmanuel Macron, ‘The killer and the poet’.

‘I’m sure those around him were amazed for a long time, (…) for some very complexed and for others totally enamored but also after a while exasperated,’ he explained.

‘You still want from time to time when you are in the West Indies, that it is super hot, that his shirt keeps him totally impeccable, not a drop of sweat, all those who accompany him are dead and he he runs everywhere… ‘.

