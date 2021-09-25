Gad Elmaleh: The “little ball” of his mother against Prince Albert of Monaco

Gad Elmaleh was the guest of Yann Barthès in Day-to-day, this Friday, September 24. The 50-year-old comedian shared some funny anecdotes when he was still in a relationship with the beautiful Charlotte Casiraghi. In full promotion for his new show, Besides, the Franco-Moroccan actor recounted the time his mother, Régine Elmaleh, met Prince Albert of Monaco, Charlotte Casiraghi’s uncle, for the very first time! “She made a small dumpling but she thought she was doing well “, he confided.

“She’s not gonna be happy that I say it but she shook hands with him calling him ‘my prescription’, I thought it was cute “, told Arié Elmaleh’s brother, under the laughter of Yann Barthès, who ensures that it is a true story. Gad Elmaleh also explained that the father of twins Jacques and Gabriella (7 years old) saw his show and that he liked it a lot. “I have a lot of affection for him and respect. He came to see me, he laughed, we talked about it at the end”, said the 50-year-old.





Gad Elmaleh gets completely naked in his new show: he talks about his son Rapha in particularëThe fruit of his union with Charlotte Casiraghi, of his tour of talk shows and stages in the United States, of his visits to the Rock and his debut in Canada. About his youngest son, he said: “It’s a mixture. I find it very interesting. It’s a chance to have these different origins and these different stories. It’s two rooms, two atmospheres but which nourish him and will inspire him for his life later. “, said the dad of Noah and Raphaël (20 and 7 years old).

Returning to his fatherhood, Gad Elmaleh poured out his childhood. “My father is not talkative, he is very modest. He did not communicate and for a child, it is complicated. I have the impression of doing the opposite with my sons. I think I drunk them a little. little”, he laughed.