“Health pass” for 12-17 years old – Health pass compulsory for adolescents from September 30

As of September 30, 2021, adolescents aged 12 and 2 months to 17 years old must present a health pass to access the places and events where it is required (cinemas, sports halls, swimming pools, restaurants, cafes, etc.) . Young minors must therefore be provided with the QR code attesting to a complete vaccination, a negative test of less than 72 hours or a certificate of recovery from Covid-19 dating at least 11 days and less than 6 months. .

The two-month period is granted to allow adolescents barely 12 years old on September 30, 2021 to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. A decree postponing by 2 months the age of entry into force of the health pass for minors should soon be published in Official newspaper.

A medical certificate attesting to a medical contraindication to vaccination can be presented instead of these 3 documents.

The health pass consists of presenting, in digital format (via “My notebook” of the TousAntiCovid application) or paper, a health proof, among the following 3 (one of these 3 proofs is enough):

How to get your health pass?

After each injection, the adolescent receives a vaccination summary and a vaccination certificate. It is important to keep these two documents in a safe place. Since July 20, 2021, parents of minors who have completed their vaccination cycle can download their child’s certificate from the Health Insurance teleservice.

by connecting via France Connect.

In addition, any health professional (doctor, pharmacist, nurse) can find a vaccination certificate and print it on request.

The complete vaccination certificate includes a QR code that you just have to scan with your phone and import into the TousAntiCovid application.

All RT-PCR, antigenic and self-testing tests under the supervision of professionals generate proof as soon as the professional enters the result in the SI-DEP database

, which can be printed directly and which is also made available to the patient via an email and an SMS. Parents can collect the proof of their minor child from SI-DEP.

The supervised (negative), antigenic (negative or positive) or RT-PCR (negative or positive) self-test result certificates are authenticated with a QR Code, and can be imported into TousAntiCovid.



To note : TousAntiCovid “Carnet” allows to record the QR code of the test and vaccination certificates of the whole family (spouse, children) in order to facilitate the presentation of the health pass of all the members of a family in the places where it is required . In addition, a person can register their QR code on several different devices.



To know : In the SI-DEP database, negative certificates, valid for 72 hours from the date of collection, are available for 8 days. Positive certificates, valid between 11 days and 6 months from the date of collection, are available for 6 months.

To find out the list of places and events where the health pass is mandatory, you can consult the file ” Everything you need to know about the health pass, “ chapter ” Where is the health pass compulsory on French territory? “.