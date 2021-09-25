More

    how the new masters of Afghanistan control their image

    Between propaganda, bans, and reality on the ground, three French photojournalists recount their delicate work in Afghanistan.

    Since the end of August, the Taliban have returned to power in Afghanistan. And they want to show it to the world. Three photojournalists, who have met and photographed these new masters of Kabul, tell us about their communication strategy, their relationship to the image, the faces they agree to show, those they hide, but also the moments of humanity that they capture in their reports.

    Proud and victorious soldiers, flags of Taliban propaganda

    Image from a propaganda clip dated late August / early September 2021 showing Taliban special forces – Fatih Zwak or “Victorious Force” – displaying their victory after the takeover of Afghanistan. These soldiers use vehicles, equipment, uniforms left by the Americans. Balkis Press / ABACA

    On propaganda photographs broadcast in clips that shot between late August and early September on social networks or pro Taliban news sites, the special forces – “Fatih Zwak” or “Victorious Force” – parade.

    Over-equipped, armed to the teeth, striking a pose on pick-ups, the Taliban soldiers display their strength and power, with American uniforms and equipment. They pose proudly, victorious.

    Kabul Airport, August 31, 2021. A Taliban fighter strikes a pose, seated in the cockpit of an Afghan Air Force plane after the departure of US troops. Wakil Kohsar / AFP

    The photographer Véronique de Viguerie, who published a report in the Figaro Magazine in September, has them a lot

