how the new masters of Afghanistan control their image

Between propaganda, bans, and reality on the ground, three French photojournalists recount their delicate work in Afghanistan.
Since the end of August, the Taliban have returned to power in Afghanistan. And they want to show it to the world. Three photojournalists, who have met and photographed these new masters of Kabul, tell us about their communication strategy, their relationship to the image, the faces they agree to show, those they hide, but also the moments of humanity that they capture in their reports.
Proud and victorious soldiers, flags of Taliban propaganda
On propaganda photographs broadcast in clips that shot between late August and early September on social networks or pro Taliban news sites, the special forces – “Fatih Zwak” or “Victorious Force” – parade.
Over-equipped, armed to the teeth, striking a pose on pick-ups, the Taliban soldiers display their strength and power, with American uniforms and equipment. They pose proudly, victorious.
The photographer Véronique de Viguerie, who published a report in the Figaro Magazine in September, has them a lot
This article is for subscribers only. You have 83% left to discover.
To cultivate one’s freedom is to cultivate one’s curiosity.
Continue reading your article for € 1 the first month
Already subscribed? Log in