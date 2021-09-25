“I can no longer speak, sing”

On a promotional tour for the release of his new album La Cavale, Nolwenn Leroy has bad news for his fans. The Breton singer has indeed caught a virus that prevents her from singing for the moment.

The voice is the most important element for a singer. When it does not work properly, concerts are obviously impossible. Nolwenn Leroy is unfortunately paying the price for this new school year in 2021. In a long message published on her Instagram account, this Friday, September 24, the Breton woman announced bad news to her fans: “Since yesterday no more voices, completely voiceless! Thank you. my little Marin and the very costly viruses from kindergarten. ” Mother of a 3-year-old boy born from his relationship with former tennis player Arnaud Clément, the composer is therefore the collateral victim of a pesky virus.

Obviously, Nolwenn Leroy deplores the disappearance of his work tool. The winner of Star Academy 2 was initially to perform in Pau and Cahors: “I am sure that you will forgive me for this setback, well beyond my control, which deprives me of a great time with you”, can one read on the publication. This loss of voice comes at the worst time for the mother, since she is in full promotion for her new album, La Cavale. Composed of 11 unreleased songs, it is due out on November 12th.





A highly anticipated album

On September 14, Nolwenn Leroy announced the release of his new album on his Instagram account. The perfect opportunity to reconnect with the stage and the public after the health crisis. By unveiling the cover of her eighth opus, the Breton singer had set the canvas on fire, wearing a (…)

