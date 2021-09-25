“I was disfigured”: Linda Evangelista claims $ 50 million in compensation after failed cosmetic surgery

It uses the technique of cryolipolysis, which normally makes it possible to redraw a silhouette by exposing localized fat deposits to the cold.

Supposed to be slimming, Zeltiq’s “CoolSculpting” treatment had the opposite effect of multiplying his fat cells, thus modifying his face.

She said this week that she was “irreparably disfigured” by a cosmetic treatment that went wrong five years ago, in a message to his more than 980,000 subscribers on Instagram.

Linda Evangelista, 56, wants compensation for her “emotional distress” and the “economic losses” suffered, according to his complaint filed Tuesday in New York and which the media became aware of later in the week.

The treatment made her “unemployable and unable to earn income as a model”, specifies the document, while the Canadian was one of the highest paid models in the world alongside stars like Naomi Campbell or Claudia Schiffer.





She says she never touched “no income from modeling since 2016”, with the exception of payment for a campaign prior to that date, and having had to give up commitments requiring it to appear in public.

Linda Evangelista also assures that her “reputation” was affected by the “media coverage” of her change in appearance.

The former model, now retired from public life, said he lives in “recluse” and having crossed a “cycle of severe depression, deep sadness” and “self-loathing”.

Lawyers for the supermodel accuse Zeltiq of not having “not sufficiently warned” Where “intentionally concealed the incidence and occurrence of serious adverse effects” like paradoxical fat hyperplasia (PAH), which affected Linda Evangelista.

The liposuction she underwent for “to correct” this side effect did “that further aggravate his physical injuries”, mentions the complaint.