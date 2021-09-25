In California, redwoods are protected from fires with aluminum foil

To prevent a devastating fire currently affecting the region, authorities managing two neighboring California national parks have wrapped redwoods with aluminum. This is to protect the most precious specimens, and thus prevent them from an unfortunate end.



The best specimens receive “care”

Like other regions, California is annually is more and more the prey of fires. In 2017, the devastating fires in California could even be observed from space. Currently, the flames are present in Kings Canyon National Park and Redwood National Park, the latter having been the subject of a preventive closure. On Instagram, local forest rangers describe how firefighters go about protecting trees.

To date, the flames have already destroyed no less than 96 km² of forest in the Redwoods National Park. As the threat escalates, the most valuable specimens have received the best possible care to save them a tragic end. In particular, the firefighters wrapped the famous Four Guardians using giant aluminum foil before applying a layer of flame-resistant material.

“Sequoia National Park is closed and all employees who live within the park boundaries have been evacuated due to the growth of the KNP complex [ndlr : nom de l’incendie actuel]. Here, firefighters assigned to the complex prepare the historic Sequoia entrance sign for the possibility of a fire in the area by wrapping it in an aluminum-based burn-resistant material, ” can we read in the publication.





Redwood, a resilient tree now threatened

Usually, redwoods are able to withstand fires forest. Indeed, these have a thick bark of 2 cm able to prevent the flames from penetrating inside. In reality, the danger mainly comes from the possibility that the tree could burn from the inside. This unfortunate scenario, the firefighters obviously seek to avoid, and this by burning preventively vegetation around trees – thorns, fallen leaves, grasses. The objective here is clearly to prevent the flames from approaching the redwoods.

The fire currently threatening the Sequoias National Park triggered by chance, following a thunderbolt. For millennia, redwoods have survived because most fires start this way, and therefore much less frequently. However, the situation is not the same today. Indeed, the current climate further promotes forest fires. Since the climate change at work since the industrial era, these fires are more frequent, more intense and more difficult to control.