Incidents in football stadiums: OGC Nice “scandalized” by the statements of the Minister of Sports

Incidents during Nice-OM, field invasions in Angers and Metz … Excesses have been increasing in Ligue 1 stadiums since the start of the season.

Present on the set of L’Equipe du Soir, the Minister for Sports Roxana Maracineanu returned to the many incidents. Statements that did not please the side of OGC Nice.

“OGC Nice is scandalized by the latest statements from Roxana Maracineanu, guest of L’Equipe du Soir on Thursday, according to which OGC Nice has not lodged a complaint against the troublemakers identified in the incidents of the last Nice – Marseille “, starts the club in a statement. That a Minister Delegate for Sports can both ignore the subject on which she is speaking and then allow herself such an erroneous statement on a television set is edifying and unacceptable in such a sensitive context for all of French football. . “





OGC Nice takes the opportunity to put the points back on i. “From the day after Nice – Marseille, the management of OGC Nice had indeed clearly assumed its responsibilities by indicating that the club would initiate proceedings against the troublemakers identified by the police. What it did. then entered into the file during the investigation of the disciplinary committee of the LFP. Easily verifiable facts for those who take the trouble not to speak without knowing. “