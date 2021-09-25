James Bond: this common point that Daniel Craig has shared with 007 since yesterday

Clément Cuyer appreciates all genres, from good hard-hitting horror films to schoolboy comedy. He is an “old man” of AlloCiné, journalist in the editorial staff for more than two passionate decades. “Too old for this bullshit”? Oh never!

British actor Daniel Craig has just been appointed Honorary Commander of the Royal Navy, the same rank held by his James Bond character.

MoD via Bestimage

When reality meets fiction. The actor Daniel Craig was appointed this Thursday, September 23 honorary commander of the Royal Navy, the British navy, that is to say … the same rank as that of his character of James Bond, that he is preparing to find a fifth and ultimate time with Dying can wait.





“I feel truly privileged and honored to be appointed to the rank of Honorary Commander”, reacted the actor of 53 years after receiving this distinction which makes him an ambassador of the British navy in the world. According to a statement from the official 007 page, “Commander Craig is keen to support the personnel of the Royal Navy, with a particular interest in military families.”