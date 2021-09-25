James Bond: this common point that Daniel Craig has shared with 007 since yesterday

British actor Daniel Craig has just been appointed Honorary Commander of the Royal Navy, the same rank held by his James Bond character.
When reality meets fiction. The actor Daniel Craig was appointed this Thursday, September 23 honorary commander of the Royal Navy, the British navy, that is to say … the same rank as that of his character of James Bond, that he is preparing to find a fifth and ultimate time with Dying can wait.
“I feel truly privileged and honored to be appointed to the rank of Honorary Commander”, reacted the actor of 53 years after receiving this distinction which makes him an ambassador of the British navy in the world. According to a statement from the official 007 page, “Commander Craig is keen to support the personnel of the Royal Navy, with a particular interest in military families.”
“Daniel Craig is well known for having played Commander Bond for the past 15 years, a naval officer tasked with keeping Britain safe on missions around the world.”Admiral Tony Radakin said. “This is also what the real Royal Navy does on a day-to-day basis, using technology and skills similarly to Bond. I look forward to seeing Daniel Craig meet our sailors and soldiers over the next few months and years. “
To Die Can Wait, the new opus of the saga which will be released in French theaters on October 6, the production and the Royal Navy have worked closely together. We can thus see at the end of the last trailer of the film, visible below, the real warship HMS Dragon, a type 45 destroyer supplied by the UK Ministry of Defense.
Check out the Royal Navy ship in this ‘Die Can Wait’ trailer: