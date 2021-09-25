Jocelyn Gourvennec praises the contribution of Burak Yılmaz

At La Meinau, LOSC will challenge Strasbourg this Saturday at 7 p.m., and will try to chain a second consecutive victory after the success obtained against Reims (2-1). Present at a pre-match press conference this Friday morning, Jocelyn Gourvennec gave an overall update on his squad by stressing the importance of “Start a series to get back to the leading peloton” while the Mastiffs are currently in a poor 14th place in Ligue 1. In addition, the Lille coach had a word for the attention of Burak Yilmaz, the strongman of the northern club at the forefront of the attack.





“Burak (Yılmaz) he has a lot of experience, he knows himself well, he prepares well, everyone prepares well but he is very meticulous in his preparation, he is very professional, he arrives and on the matches where he there is an obligation of result, he always answers present. So yes, he misses things too, he could have opened the scoring in Lens but he is an example for young people through his professionalism and rigor. He is a player of character sometimes it boils (laughs), sometimes he is angry but we can discuss with him and exchange. “ We hope that this experience and professionalism will allow the reigning French champions to definitely launch their season.