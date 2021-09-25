Kate Middleton in mini skirt and sneakers: she gives everything against the champions of the courts

The Duchess of Cambridge showed a competitive spirit against a true champion of the courts. On September 24, 2021, it was as godmother of the Lawn Tennis Association that Kate Middleton took part in an event celebrating the British champions returning from the US Open. She notably found the young player Emma Raducanu.

Dressed in her Poivre Blanc sports outfit, Prince William’s wife went to the National Tennis Center, located in south-west London. The Briton and racquet enthusiast took the time to chat with several players, including Joe Salisbury, wheelchair tennis players Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid, or even the promising Emma Raducanu (18), crowned recently at the tournament. of the US Open after winning the women’s singles final against Canada’s Leylah Fernandez. She is thus the first British champion in Grand Slam in singles since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977. Queen Elizabeth also kept watch until late on the evening of the final, jet lag required, before congratulating her by writing on social networks : “It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age and it is a testament to your hard work and dedication.“





Friday, before their friendly match, Kate Middleton was able to congratulate the champions in person: “Amazing guys, honestly. Congratulations. Seriously impressive. “It was then in joy and good humor that the 39-year-old Briton slipped on her sneakers for a doubles match with the other champions Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid. First in a duet with Emma Raducanu, then against her, the Duchess has thus refined her backhand in good company.