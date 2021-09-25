King of Haunted Review on Netflix

DEAD ISLAND AT SEA

Crockett Island has seen better days. Since an oil spill polluted its coasts, fishing has been miserable, and the fishing families who have not yet left the area are struggling to survive, waiting for something, but what? Perhaps this new priest, who came to replace the old priest, whose youth and faith suddenly seem to inspire the inhabitants, who are surprised to find a little hope again, despite the accumulation of strange events and suspicious disappearances. We will not say more, so much the new story of Flanagan, because it revisits several classic figures of fantastic literature, deserves to be left in the shade to be appreciated.

Especially since if the filmmaker has already intelligently adapted the novels of Stephen King, he delivers here perhaps the most chemically pure transposition, even though Midnight Sermons does not officially adapt any of his texts. Nevertheless, fervent readers of the terrifying novelist native of Maine will soon recognize from which of his works the mini-series borrows directly, sometimes going so far as to take up the structure, or certain characters (that the plot will ultimately appropriate ). And even more than in his previous works, we discover here a kind of fascinating commentary on the work of the King, which is here formidably analyzed, autopsied, and reassembled.

Hallelujah, the new Flanagan has arrived!

We therefore find of course a man at the crossroads of his existence, torn between his sins of yesterday, fighting against alcoholism which ruined his life for the first time, and whose he is not sure if he is clinging to life or waiting for death. A charismatic leader whose motivations will turn out to be more murky than they appear. A religious passionaria, with stammering extremism, but only asking to explode. And a handful of beautiful, tormented souls who, caught in a maelstrom of cruel passions, will have to choose their side.

Midnight Sermons speaks of small possessions and great evils, of the corruption of the unfortunate, of the difficulty of holding on, of staying the course, when adversity is great and circumstances desperate. And to explore this inexorable plunge into moral decay who descends on Crockett Island, Flanagan relies more, and perhaps better than ever, on his (anti) heroes.

A really too too nice community

HUMANS TOO HUMAN

Who says island community says neighborhood. Indeed, friends or enemies, colleagues, cousins, adversaries, lovers or husbands, there is no one among this range of characters who does not share the direct space of others. From where immediate proximity between each and especially between opposing powers. This is the case of the main characters, whose dramatic arcs are logically poles apart, but whom geography, their social rank and their silent desire for confrontation push to collide.

Thus, throughout the various episodes, Riley, the ex-drunk startuper in search of redemption and Father Paul will rub shoulders with each other, indulge in games whose stake will always be, in fine, the salvation or possession of souls. These duels always prove to be of a precision in their writing, of a remarkable intensity. We did not know Flanagan so comfortable and master of himself in matters of dialogue. Often too written, sometimes a tad verbose, his previous efforts relied much more on the staging and the goldsmith’s work of the internal conflicts of each protagonist.

Not all giant clam frogs are vegetarians

But here, we are often struck by the dexterity with which the words respond to the image here, sometimes transcending it, when they do not allow the director-screenwriter to abandon some of its most demonstrative effects. Of course, we find here and there some cleverly composed shots, camera movements complex (such as the opening of the second chapter, all in sequence shot and circular traveling shot) and some montage effects aimed at an immediate impact, sometimes devastating. But they are much less emphasized than in the past, and never constitute the main anchor of the device.





On the contrary, it suffices to witness the terrible dialogue between the excellent Kate Siegel and Zach Gilford, orchestrated by a series of almost fixed images, barely a slight tracking shot, a delicate reverse shot, to capture the intelligence and delicacy deployed by the series to capture the unfathomable sadness of those who inhabit it. A tour de force all the more impressive as this success is sometimes achieved despite a somewhat too dusty mythology.

Damned or redemptive soul?

TO HAVE THE CROCS (OR NOT)

We will of course not unveil here the parts of mystery that the scenario unveils at a suitably measured pace, but the fact is that in Midnight Sermons, Mike Flanagan chooses to revisit one of the oldest and tenacious myths of the fantastic, which he addresses between tradition and discreet reinvention. The first part of the story, in particular the representation of its antagonist, shows scrupulous respect towards a certain canon, taking over an old iconography, not to say academic.

We can appreciate the rigor and deference with which the artistic direction replaces its “monster” in a setting richer than feared at first glance, but the approach appears during the first half of the plot as almost too polite, conformist, expected. It will be necessary to wait until mid-term for the concept to be more firmly anchored in the themes, first underlying then vivid, of the mini-series. Questioning head-on the question of the divine and the evil, and therefore that of the interpretation of signs, the director and screenwriter plunges us with delight and shivers into a fascinating reflection on the nature of evil, and the quest for meaning that dwells or loses, each of us.

Curate at the cureton

It is this last narrative and symbolic arc, which is based not only on the division of the different episodes, but also on an incarnation which gains irremediably in intensity, which completes of reconnect this dark tale to the great motifs of Stephen King, but also to the questions which cross our time, its quest for sublimation, even if it means tipping into confusion and complacency. A dizzying idea, which takes shape before our eyes as an inhabited Hamish Linklater, graft of choice to the troupe of performers who almost systematically accompany Flanagan, blushes and preaches for chaos and death.

So many tracks, specters and nightmares that haunt Midnight sermons, and reminds us that its main craftsman never ceases to put the craft back on the job, continuing to shape a disturbing and heartbreaking corpus, a museum of our ancestral fears, always probing our spleen a little more. A very beautiful calamity.

Midnight Sermons is available in full on Netflix in France since September 24, 2021