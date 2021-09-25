Kombouaré warns the ultras before their return

The FC Nantes ultras announced Thursday evening their return to the stands, but Antoine Kombouare hopes above all that they “come to help the team”, rather than criticize the management.

He is delighted with the return of the Loire Brigade in the stands, but remains suspicious… FC Nantes coach Antoine Kombouaré appreciates that the most emblematic group of Nantes supporters is back for the trip to Reims this Sunday (3 pm). “If they come to support us, because that’s the message I sent, it’s fantastic, explained the Kanak on Friday noon, who had met the BL a few weeks ago to discuss the season. , they have to come to help the team and I said to them: ‘The grievances you have against the management [le président Kita], it’s before and after the matches. During the matches, come and support us, especially when we are in difficulty! ‘”.





Kombouaré: “Those who want to see their team lose are not supporters…”

The Nantes coach does not want to hear about fans who are against his training: “Those who want to see their team lose are not supporters …”. Before concluding: “It’s great news if they come to support us. Real supporters are always welcome.”

Thursday, after two months of observation of the measures put in place related to the health context and therefore of absence in the Loire tribune, the ultras of FC Nantes decided to return to the stadiums of Ligue 1, “despite the conflict which [les] opposes the direction of the club “. A decision taken after the observation of the success of the sanitary measures in the other stands of Ligue 1 enclosures, deemed” adapted to our way of supporting “by the group: the absence of gauge, barrier gestures, identity checks linked to the health pass, etc.

The Nantes ultras will therefore be traveling to Reims this Sunday (3 p.m.). We will have to wait until Sunday October 3 against Troyes to see them again at La Beaujoire and that they find their place in the kop. If the Loire tribune has never been empty until then, it lacked atmosphere.