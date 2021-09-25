Léo Mattéi: Jean-Luc Reichmann unveils a distinguished guest for the next season

Jean-Luc Reichmann has returned to the studios for the ninth season of Léo Matteï. The opportunity to unveil the face of one of the actresses who will play in the new episodes.

Jean-Luc Reichmann has returned to the studios. The presenter of 12 noon shots announced some very good news to his fans: the resumption of filming for the new season of Leo Mattei ! A ninth season eagerly awaited by viewers and which promises good prospects. Indeed, the star host of TF1 unveiled a nice surprise on his Twitter account: her distinguished guest, present during an episode of the next season. And this is a great actress: Astrid Veillon !

A news that the two actors wanted to share: “Here I am very very happy, because I wanted to introduce you to someone, it’s Astrid Veillon. I’m very very happy that you accepted … It’s a crazy role, do we agree? “, asks the actor. “It’s a nice role yeah”, confirms the actress. “And it’s on the new season of Léo Matteï, number 9. And there you are, there are people, there are beautiful people, like that, who have great values ​​in addition, who do not have TV , but which play remarkably well. Welcome to our home “, wishes him Jean-Luc Reichmann, happy to find the characters of his series.

A parade of stars

And Astrid Veillon is not the only one to make an appearance in Léo Matteï. Indeed, the host also announced on his Instagram account, the arrival of another actor. It is none other than Laurent Ournac, the famous Tom Delormes of Camping Paradise. A nice collaboration between the two actors for this series which has already seen many celebrities, such as Catherine Marchal, Véronique Jeannot, Frédéric Diefenthal, Sandrine Quétier, Serge Hazanavicius, Anne-Lise Hesme or even Yves Rénier who also embodied here the ‘one of his last roles playing the leader of a cult.

