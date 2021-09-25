Liga – Barça: Ronald Koeman suspended two matches after his exclusion against Cadiz

Ronald Koeman, sent off against Cadiz, was suspended for two matches on Friday. The Competitions Committee, the disciplinary body of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) imposed on him the lowest sanction foreseen for protest, following the referee’s report. According to referee Carlos del Cerro Grande, Koeman was sent off for having “protested to the fourth referee, arms in the air, raising his voice before leaving the technical area declaring : “hey, the referee must blow the whistle, the referee must blow the whistle, he must blow the whistle! “when the official had already asked him to stop contesting the arbitration decisions“.

The Catalans coach was sent off at the last minute of the game after protesting against the appearance of a second ball on the pitch. “In this country, we are expelled for nothing“Koeman said at a press conference after the draw in Cadiz, explaining that he wanted”tell the fourth referee that there was a second ball on the pitch, that he should stop play“.





The Barca coach, put under pressure by the results and the play deployed by his team, will not be able to sit on the bench on Sunday for the La Liga Matchday 7 game against Levante and will not be on the brink of the game either. field on October 2 for the trip to Atlético Madrid. The competitions committee also sanctioned midfielder Frenkie de Jong with a one-match suspension for receiving two yellow cards in the same game against Cadiz.

