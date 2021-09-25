Lirola judges the new workforce of OM

This Friday, Pol Lirola answered questions from journalists at the RLD center as part of the OM – Lens pre-match press conference. The latter mentioned the new workforce, which he considers more complete with good recruits …

There is fierce competition, which is also why we are better – Lirola

We have changed our style of play, we are more domineering. This season I’m more in the midfield, although I prefer the side. I give myself time to adapt to this new role, especially with Under. We have very good recruits. The workforce is more complete than last season. In training there is fierce competition, which is also why we are better… ” Pol Lirola – source: Press conference (24/09/2021)

