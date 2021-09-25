More

    Lirola judges the new workforce of OM

    Sports


    This Friday, Pol Lirola answered questions from journalists at the RLD center as part of the OM – Lens pre-match press conference. The latter mentioned the new workforce, which he considers more complete with good recruits …

    There is fierce competition, which is also why we are better – Lirola

    We have changed our style of play, we are more domineering. This season I’m more in the midfield, although I prefer the side. I give myself time to adapt to this new role, especially with Under. We have very good recruits. The workforce is more complete than last season. In training there is fierce competition, which is also why we are better… ” Pol Lirola – source: Press conference (24/09/2021)


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleAt McDonald’s, tap water is profitable
    Next articleLoana and Sylvie Ortega settle their accounts … Sam Asghari attacks the new document on Britney Spears …

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC