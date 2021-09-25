Manchester United’s incredible payroll explosion

It is not only the Paris SG which has put the small dishes in the big ones on the transfer market this summer. Manchester United, too, have achieved a flamboyant recruitment with the arrivals of Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo. Three recruits of choice which resulted in the explosion of the club’s payroll.

the Sun We learn that the Mancuniens will spend € 452 million this season to pay the entire workforce of the first team. A dizzying increase of 75 M € compared to the previous year, due to the arrivals of the three internationals, who have three of the four biggest salaries of the club (CR7 1st with 35 M € per year, Sancho 3rd with 21.2 M € and Varane 4th with € 21m).





And it’s not over !

To measure the magnitude of this surge in wages, it should be remembered that in 2012, the payroll of the Red Devils was just above 180 M €! This pharaonic amount of € 452 million is approaching what FC Barcelona spent in 2020. A lifestyle that the Blaugranas are paying at a high price today, but that the residents of Old Trafford, them, do not. not necessarily intend to reduce.

MU has indeed just delighted Bruno Fernandes by offering him a clear increase (11 M € per year) and secretly keeps the hope of convincing Paul Pogba to renew his lease (June 2022). For this, the Red Devils seem ready to put more on the table than the annual € 17.6 million he currently receives. When MU loves, it really doesn’t matter!