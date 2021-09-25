Match: Five absent for PSG / Montpellier, including Messi

PSG has communicated its traditional pre-meeting medical point. For the reception of Montpellier, five players will be absent, including the Argentinian Lionel Messi. Marco Verratti, Sergio Ramos and Ismael Gharbi are the other players who will not be in the squad for Saturday’s meeting. As for Bernat, he is no longer injured but still too fair.

As on the eve of each meeting, the Parisian club has broadcast its traditional medical point concerning the players who will be unavailable for PSG / Montpellier (Saturday, 9 p.m.) and once again, there are only a few surprises when listing the absents. The long-term injured list is, however, being emptied, only the Spaniard Sergio remains Ramos, his compatriot Juan Bernat or Colin Dagba have finally returned to the field. According to information from journalist Saber Desfarges, Juan Bernat will not however be selected for the meeting, because not yet ready.

= 4 = 5 Contrary to what has been announced and hoped, Juan Bernat will not make his return to competition this weekend.

The Spaniard is still too fair, but his return is near! But he will not be in the group that will face Montpellier. #PSGMHSC

To find players who are not available, you have to look in the list of those who have been selected. Already absent and deemed too fair for the match against Clermont last week, the Italian Marco Verratti is again too fair for the reception of Montpellier, he will resume training this Sunday with the group according to the evolution of his injury. Also returned selection touch with France U18, Ismael Gharbi is when to him in individual preparation.

Finally, the Argentinian star Lionel Messi will not be in the group either, the Parisian number 30 resumed the race this Friday, but is still too fair to participate in the meeting. No risk will be taken as PSG take on Manchester City next week. The Parisian club specifies that a new point will be made on Sunday concerning him.

