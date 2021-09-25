More

    Matteo Berretti wins crazy match against Auger-Aliassime in Laver Cup

    Sports


    Roger Federer, well installed in the stands, had something to smile about Friday night. A spectator of the Laver Cup, the Swiss attended a very high level match, in which the Italian Matteo Berrettini (25) finally emerged victorious against Félix Auger-Aliassime (6-7 [3], 7-5, 10-8), after a great tie-break, a feature of the competition. After Casper Ruud’s inaugural victory over Reilly Opelka, Europe now leads 2-0 against the rest of the world.

    Friday night’s splendid game did not fail to raise spectators at TD Garden in Boston. In the first set, despite two chances to finish at 5-4, Félix Auger-Aliassime was pushed into a tie-break, which he finally won, after his eighth set point 7-6 [3] ! Berrettini’s resistance paid off in the second set, which he won on forceps, snatching the Canadian’s serve at 6-5.


    The game was then played on a “super tie-break”, a feature of the Laver Cup. This express third set, disputed in 10 points, was finally enlisted by Berrettini, on his first match point. Thanks to this victory, Europe brings its total to two points, before the last match of the first day: Rublev against Schwartzman.


