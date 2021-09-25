Matteo Berretti wins crazy match against Auger-Aliassime in Laver Cup

Friday night’s splendid game did not fail to raise spectators at TD Garden in Boston. In the first set, despite two chances to finish at 5-4, Félix Auger-Aliassime was pushed into a tie-break, which he finally won, after his eighth set point 7-6 [3] ! Berrettini’s resistance paid off in the second set, which he won on forceps, snatching the Canadian’s serve at 6-5.



