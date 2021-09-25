Mbappé’s future linked to the arrival of a legend

Even though the rumor Zidane at PSG has taken a lead in the wing, the Parisian club could make it a priority to try to extend Kylian Mbappé in the capital club.

PSG are targeting Zidane to keep Mbappé?

While Kylian Mbappé has still not extended his contract with the capital club which ends in June 2022, and that a departure of the latter to Real Madrid next summer is on the shelves. The Parisian center forward could finally drag on in Paris. At least that’s what his club Paris Saint-Germain hopes. To achieve their ends, the Parisian leaders could endeavor to convince Zinedine Zidane to come and settle on the bench of the club of the capital. The famous n ° 10 of the Blues, now free of any contract, would indeed be the only recruit capable of changing the mind of the native of Bondy about a possible extension.

Zidane, a model for Mbappé





The 22-year-old has never hidden his fascination with the 1998 world champion. In January 2020, Kylian Mbappé He did not hesitate to mention all the admiration he had for “Zizou” at the launch of his association “Inspired by KM”. He then said: “If you are a boy and you are French, your idol is Zidane.” A compliment to which the coach of Real Madrid, at the time, was quick to respond by covering him in turn with praise. The affection between the two men is thus no secret.

Zidane, a (very) complicated track

However, at present, and as confirmed RMC Sport, the native of Marseille still seems far from the capital. First of all because the latter wishes above all to distance himself from the football fields after two rather turbulent seasons on the bench of the Casa Blanca. But above all because the post of coach of the France team is reaching out to him. While the contract of his ex-teammate Didider Deschamps ends after the 2022 World Cup, Zinedine Zidane appears as the obvious candidate to take control of the selection. To be continued …