Mercato: At Real Madrid, Ancelotti has already made Zidane forget!

Posted on September 24, 2021 at 11:00 p.m. by AC

After six years of absence, Carlo Ancelotti has returned to Real Madrid and things are going pretty well at the start of the season.





Florentino Perez has nothing against returns. After a very successful first pass, Zinedine Zidane was recalled by the president of the Real Madrid, but things didn’t quite go as planned. The Frenchman indeed encountered several difficulties last season and finally announced that he wanted to leave his post, claiming misunderstandings with Perez. To replace it, another comeback! After having practically toured Europe in six years from Bayern Munich To Everton, through the Napoli, Carlo Ancelotti has become the coach of the real Madrid in a rather delicate period for the club.

Ancelotti’s successful return