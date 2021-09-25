Mercato: At Real Madrid, Ancelotti has already made Zidane forget!

Foot – Mercato – Real Madrid
After six years of absence, Carlo Ancelotti has returned to Real Madrid and things are going pretty well at the start of the season.
Florentino Perez has nothing against returns. After a very successful first pass, Zinedine Zidane was recalled by the president of the Real Madrid, but things didn’t quite go as planned. The Frenchman indeed encountered several difficulties last season and finally announced that he wanted to leave his post, claiming misunderstandings with Perez. To replace it, another comeback! After having practically toured Europe in six years from Bayern Munich To Everton, through the Napoli, Carlo Ancelotti has become the coach of the real Madrid in a rather delicate period for the club.
Ancelotti’s successful return
In contrast to Zinedine Zidane, things are going very well with Carlo Ancelotti for the moment. According to information from Tuttosport, the Italian would already be unanimous within Real Madrid … but also outside. The seven wins in six games in all competitions would be greatly appreciated by the managers, but it is above all the manner that impresses. With a still feverish defense, Ancelotti has indeed developed a very offensive game and has notably rediscovered Vinicius Jr, which was much criticized when Zidane was here.