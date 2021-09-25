Mercato | Mercato – PSG: A great danger is confirmed for the future of Achraf Hakimi!

Football – Mercato – PSG
Trained at Real Madrid, Achraf Hakimi never really had his chance under the merengue tunic. And for the future, this door should not be closed …
Today, Achraf Hakimi is one of the best at right-back. A talent that currently makes the happiness of the PSG, but it is real Madrid who could have benefited from it. Indeed, the Moroccan was trained at the Merengue, and this summer, at the time of the transfer of the player from PSG of the’Inter Milan To Paris, they had a priority option to get it back. Florentino Perez finally decided not to exercise his right and Hakimi will therefore not have a chance at real Madrid. However, in a few seasons, it could be different.
“You never know what the future will be like”
Recently, Antonio Conte, former coach ofAchraf Hakimi to theInter Milan, revealed that the Moroccan dreamed of returning to Real Madrid. A desire somewhat confirmed by the main interested party. Indeed, for The team, Hakimi dropped : ” Real Madrid is the club of my childhood, the one thanks to which I am here today at PSG, doing an interview with you! He took me out of the neighborhood, learned the values of football, built as a man, too. I stayed there for more than twelve years, I have a lot of gratitude for this club. For the moment, I haven’t had the opportunity to triumph there, you never know what the future will be like. Today, all that matters is Paris, I am obviously very motivated to accomplish great things in this jersey. “. the PSG is warned …