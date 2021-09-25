Mercato | Mercato – PSG: A great danger is confirmed for the future of Achraf Hakimi!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on September 25, 2021 at 5:00 a.m. by TM

Trained at Real Madrid, Achraf Hakimi never really had his chance under the merengue tunic. And for the future, this door should not be closed …





Today, Achraf Hakimi is one of the best at right-back. A talent that currently makes the happiness of the PSG, but it is real Madrid who could have benefited from it. Indeed, the Moroccan was trained at the Merengue, and this summer, at the time of the transfer of the player from PSG of the’Inter Milan To Paris, they had a priority option to get it back. Florentino Perez finally decided not to exercise his right and Hakimi will therefore not have a chance at real Madrid. However, in a few seasons, it could be different.

“You never know what the future will be like”