Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupé in combat gear

Based on the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC + Coupé, the latest model in the Rocket 900 collection from the Brabus preparer is impressive both on the road and at a standstill. Its body coated in the famous house gray color, which also resembles the Nardo Gray of Audi’s RS models, is enhanced with carbon fiber accessories. At the front, a blade with fins at its ends emphasizes the shield, the latter also incorporating visible carbon fiber air intakes under a glossy varnish. The grille and fender flares specific to this high-performance model also cover this noble material. Same fight for the rear bumper which houses at its base a large diffuser framed by double exhaust outlets. The small spoiler at the end of the receding tailgate gives the final touch to this remarkable aggressive package.

Watts and more watts!

Completely above ground, the Brabus 900 Rocket based on the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S is fitted with a twin-turbo 4.5 V8 whose power has been increased to 900 hp for a torque of 1050 Nm. Result of in-depth work on the V8 4.0 biturbo of the original vehicle, this preparation allows the SUV Coupé signed Brabus to develop almost 300 hp more. The 900 Rocket accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.2 seconds and allows itself a top speed of 330 km / h electronically limited against 3.8 seconds and 280 km / h of origin, which is a hell of a progression! Power and torque are transmitted to the road via a 4Matic + all-wheel drive combined with a 9-speed automatic transmission. 24-inch Brabus Monoblock Z “Platinum Edition” forged rims shod with Vredestein tires take care of the surge of power of the monstrous cavalry. To reach speeds of over 300 km / h, a set of four 23-inch rims paired with high-strength Continental tires is also available.





To enjoy the exceptional performance of the GLE 63 S prepared by Brabus, a cabin entirely dressed in gray leather stitched with red welcomes you. It comes with a set of anodized red inserts which replaces the original satin or shiny chrome at the level of the aerators, the inserts of the steering wheel, the speakers or the pedals. Of course, every buyer of a Brabus 900 Rocket Ship can configure their vehicle to the smallest detail by changing the colors on the exterior and in the interior to their liking. However, expect a price to match the performance of the vehicle.