    Michaël Youn: this masterful shouting match he had with Christian Clavier in the toilets

    Michaël Youn, featured in the series La Fugueuse, confided in his worst memory of filming. He remembers his big argument with Christian Clavier.

    Decidedly, Michaël Youn is where we least expect him. If his fans appreciate his humor and his jokes, viewers liked his seriousness and depth in the new series broadcast on TF1, The runaway. The actor plays the father of a young teenager, who for love, will fall into prostitution. On this occasion, he gave an interview to Buzz TV for Le Figaro in which he confides in his worst memory of filming. It was for the movie Return to the Malawas with whom he shared the poster with Christian Clavier.

    The parody of Meeting in unknown land, released in 2019, was a real nightmare for Michaël Youn. And for good reason, the shooting conditions were very difficult. Christian Clavier did not endure high temperatures at all, making the actor quite tense: “I had a really difficult shoot with someone whom I really like, of whom I am really a fan, who is called Christian Clavier (…) I am a fan of Christian and we did not get hooked humanly” , lamented the actor.

    “Relations were extremely tense”

    He notably remembers their big bawl : “I’m not making him wear the hat, I’m just saying that we didn’t hang humanely. We were two similar magnets, it repelled each other a little.Michaël Youn admits, their relations have become strained: “It was in South Africa, it was 56 degrees, we were all a little lost, we all got a little crazy and the relationship was extremely tense, unpleasant and it’s a shame because I was going to the festival, to party with him and I ended up in the bathroom yelling at me, what. It’s my hardest experience on filming, it’s a missed date. “. Pity !

